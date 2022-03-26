Sutter Street Theatre Stages THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by Joseph Robinette and directed by Mike Jimena is set to play at the Sutter Street Theatre, located at 717 Sutter Street, Folsom CA 95630. This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan.

All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting adaptation: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

The show plays from April 2 - April 16 on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm. The production also has a show on April 22 at 7pm, April 23 at 4pm and April 24 at 4:30pm.

Tickets range from $15-$21. For reservations go online at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com/tickets or call (916) 353-1001.