Special Guest & Prizes Announced For GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Final Weekend

Ghosts of Placer County was directed by the playwright, T.S. Forsyth, and performed by a talented group of early-career to seasoned professional actors.

Oct. 05, 2022  
While opening week included a lively and enthusiastically received performance from Fenix Drum and Dance Company, closing week for the world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County October 7 and 8 includes prize drawings and special guest speaker from the Law Office of Amanda L. Rocha in Roseville. In addition to sharing Placer County history and ghost stories, this play explores key moments from 30 years in the life of Dr. Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey, including issues related to aging. Attorney Amanda L. Rocha primarily focuses on Estate Planning & Probate and will provide valuable information and insight related to topics in the play.

While Amanda Rocha's professional background began in civil litigation and workers compensation defense, she chose to focus on Estate Planning and Probate because she realized the importance of having your affairs in order for your family. "I understand the importance of peace of mind and the sensitive nature of this area of law and invite people to schedule a meeting with me via my website (AmandaRochaLaw.com)," said Amanda Rocha.

"We are so very lucky to have Amanda joining us, as this play brings up issues that merit discussion amongst family members and she is offering to accommodate audience members with a free consultation," said the playwright, T.S. Forsyth.

While the primary story follows Dr. Dagmar and her daughter, the existential questions of life and the inevitability of aging, the play also shares history that acknowledges the contributions of the many cultures that make Placer County the place it is today.

In addition to special guest speaker Amanda Rocha, generous local businesses have donated prizes for drawings at the Friday and Saturday October 7 and 8 evening performances, including: Golfland Sunsplash, Studio Movie Grill, In N Out Burger, Black Bear Diner, Kovar's Martial Arts of Roseville and Lone Buffalo Vineyards.

Ghosts of Placer County was directed by the playwright, T.S. Forsyth, and performed by a talented group of early-career to seasoned professional actors, including Anne Merino, Katherine Stroller, Kevin Foster, Brennan Villados, Judy Merrick and Matt Heyer.

"This mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County is an historic event for Placer County and for Placer Repertory Theater. This production is not only Placer Rep's first multi-week mainstage world premiere, but also Placer County's first opportunity to have and support its own professional regional theater company," said Kevin Foster, Placer Rep Outreach Director and actor who portrays Kenny Greene in Ghosts. "Phenomenal," "Amazing," and "Rich," or "Deep" are the primary words that audiences share with us as they're exiting the theater. This work is poignant and meaningful, but still very humorous and entertaining," said Kevin.

Placer Rep, regional organizations and residents are building a legacy. They encourage you to join them in making Placer County history with this professional world premiere and meet the loveable but dysfunctional characters who will steal your heart as they depict human triumphs and frailties and share our community history.





