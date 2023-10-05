Sierra Stages Presents BOOK OF LIZ By David And Amy Sedaris

Sierra Stages will present Book of Liz, an over-the-top comedy from the delightfully diabolical minds of siblings David and Amy Sedaris. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, Book of Liz runs one night only on Wednesday, October 18 at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

Book of Liz follows the adventures of Sister Elizabeth Donderstock as she explores the world beyond Clusterhaven, her Squeamish religious community. After a life making cheeseballs—traditional and smoky!—Liz takes a pilgrimage into the unknown, eventually landing at Plymouth Crock, a restaurant run almost entirely by recovering alcoholics. Meanwhile, her old Squeamish community is on the verge of collapse as they struggle to replicate Liz's cheeseballs. Will she return? And why is she sweating so much? This and more will be revealed in this ridiculously freewheeling farce.

“I have been a fan of Amy and David Sedaris forever,” said director Casey Burke. “After reading the script I wanted nothing more than to watch my friends in these silly, strange roles. This show is a joy to read, a romp to rehearse, and a delight to perform. If an audience walks out of the theatre having experienced a quarter the fun we had producing this show, it will be an evening well spent!”

Theatre by the Book is Sierra Stages' staged reading series, offering the audience a chance to see new plays while the actors perform with books in hand. Starring local favorites John Bivens, Chase Coney, Heidi Grass, and Nadia White, don't miss this wonderfully weird show—we guarantee you'll walk away laughing!

Tickets can be purchased online at Miners Foundry or Click Herewebsites. For additional information on Book of Liz, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.