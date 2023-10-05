Sierra Stages Presents BOOK OF LIZ By David And Amy Sedaris

Book of Liz runs one night only on Wednesday, October 18 at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: Get on Down to HADESTOWN at Broadway Sacramento Photo 4 Review: Get on Down to HADESTOWN at Broadway Sacramento

Sierra Stages will present Book of Liz, an over-the-top comedy from the delightfully diabolical minds of siblings David and Amy Sedaris. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, Book of Liz runs one night only on Wednesday, October 18 at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

Book of Liz follows the adventures of Sister Elizabeth Donderstock as she explores the world beyond Clusterhaven, her Squeamish religious community. After a life making cheeseballs—traditional and smoky!—Liz takes a pilgrimage into the unknown, eventually landing at Plymouth Crock, a restaurant run almost entirely by recovering alcoholics. Meanwhile, her old Squeamish community is on the verge of collapse as they struggle to replicate Liz's cheeseballs. Will she return? And why is she sweating so much? This and more will be revealed in this ridiculously freewheeling farce.

“I have been a fan of Amy and David Sedaris forever,” said director Casey Burke. “After reading the script I wanted nothing more than to watch my friends in these silly, strange roles. This show is a joy to read, a romp to rehearse, and a delight to perform. If an audience walks out of the theatre having experienced a quarter the fun we had producing this show, it will be an evening well spent!”

Theatre by the Book is Sierra Stages' staged reading series, offering the audience a chance to see new plays while the actors perform with books in hand. Starring local favorites John Bivens, Chase Coney, Heidi Grass, and Nadia White, don't miss this wonderfully weird show—we guarantee you'll walk away laughing!

Tickets can be purchased online at Miners Foundry or Click Herewebsites. For additional information on Book of Liz, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance Performs Shakespeares TWELFTH NIGH Photo
The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance Performs Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT This Month

The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre and Dance presents Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy of gender confusion, “Twelfth Night,” beginning on October 20 in the Young Theatre on campus. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
BEST OF BROADWAY – A SARTA CABARET Returns To Parkside Community Church, Novemb Photo
BEST OF BROADWAY – A SARTA CABARET Returns To Parkside Community Church, November 11 For Two Performances

Join us for the Best of Broadway - A SARTA CABARET on Saturday, November 11th. Presented by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance, this event showcases the best of Broadway in Sacramento. Don't miss this incredible night of music and entertainment!

3
Chamber Music Marin Kicks Off 2023/24 Chamber Music Concert Series With International Pian Photo
Chamber Music Marin Kicks Off 2023/24 Chamber Music Concert Series With International Pianist Ilya Yakushev

Chamber Music Marin launches its 2023/24 Chamber Music Concert Series featuring renowned pianist Ilya Yakushev. Don't miss this exciting season of performances from October 2023 to May 2024. The series kicks off with International pianist Ilya Yakushev. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
Interview: Shawn Raiford Plays in A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE at the DoubleTree Hotel Photo
Interview: Shawn Raiford Plays in A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE at the DoubleTree Hotel

Between Sacramento and San Francisco are many small towns dotting the Interstate 80 corridor. Farmland eventually turns to the bay, which has inspired many songs such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.” Maybe not as well known is one such town, Vallejo, whose biggest draw now is its Six Flags amusement park. For one talented musician, though, Vallejo is everything. Shawn Raiford is a philanthropic saxophone genius whose music has been climbing the smooth jazz charts. His latest single, a love letter to his hometown, has been described as containing “warm melodies and intimate harmonies” that “float atop a soulful midtempo groove.” BroadwayWorld recently spoke with Shawn about his new single, his dedication to serving, and the beauty of Vallejo.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Archduke
Capital Stage (10/11-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City
Big Idea Theatre (9/15-10/07)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz
Harris Center for the arts (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family A New Musical
Woodland Opera House (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You