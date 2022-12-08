Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Written by iconic American author Truman Capote, A Christmas Memory captures the essence of Christmastime in depression-era Alabama.

Dec. 08, 2022  
Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present A Christmas Memory as the final Theater by the Book staged reading of 2022. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, December 21.

Written by iconic American author Truman Capote, A Christmas Memory captures the essence of Christmastime in depression-era Alabama-including fruitcakes and contraband whiskey. Directed by Sands Hall, this classic short story features the talents of local actors Mary Baird and David Painter. As a bonus gift, Sands will join musical luminaries Maggie McKaig and Luke Wilson from the band Beaucoup Chapeaux for a post-reading singalong!

"The reading takes place on the winter solstice," said Sands. "So I thought it'd be fun to pair the show with a short concert that celebrates the joy and mystery of the season. We want people to join us on the darkest night of the year to toast the holidays, listen to a beautiful story that isn't so much about Christmas as it is about the season of giving-and then sing a bit together."

Because this is a staged reading, the actors will take the stage with books in hand to bring the play to life through the power of language alone. What you may miss in sets or costumes is replaced by live sound effects, stage directions, and your own imagination.

This is the ninth year Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry have teamed up and the 38th Theater by the Book presented by Sierra Stages. Tickets are $15 and seating is first come, first served. For tickets and information, visit www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January Photo
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January
The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland Opera Hou Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month Photo
THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month
The Magic Toyshop brings its charm to Sutter Street Theatre for the holidays! The Magic Toyshop features book and lyrics by Patricia Clapp and Dyanne Earley, music by Kevin Stites, and is directed by Allen Schmeltz.
Local Businesses Donate to Placer Rep for Annual Variety Show and Fundraiser Photo
Local Businesses Donate to Placer Rep for Annual Variety Show and Fundraiser
In keeping with the generous spirit of the season, local businesses are stepping up to support Placer Repertory Theater by donating funds to the Annual Winter Fundraiser for Season 2023, or donating prizes for Placer Rep’s Annual Holiday Party / variety show.

More Hot Stories For You


R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in JanuaryR.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January
December 8, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This MonthTHE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month
December 5, 2022

The Magic Toyshop brings its charm to Sutter Street Theatre for the holidays! The Magic Toyshop features book and lyrics by Patricia Clapp and Dyanne Earley, music by Kevin Stites, and is directed by Allen Schmeltz.
Local Businesses Donate to Placer Rep for Annual Variety Show and FundraiserLocal Businesses Donate to Placer Rep for Annual Variety Show and Fundraiser
December 5, 2022

In keeping with the generous spirit of the season, local businesses are stepping up to support Placer Repertory Theater by donating funds to the Annual Winter Fundraiser for Season 2023, or donating prizes for Placer Rep’s Annual Holiday Party / variety show.
AGT Winner Brandon Leake Will Perform in Sacramento in A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHTAGT Winner Brandon Leake Will Perform in Sacramento in A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHT
December 2, 2022

 Award winning EMH Productions/The Artist’s Collective presents a night of drama and comedy featuring 2 local writers and the talents of Brandon Leake with Brooklynn T. Solomon both in person and live streaming at The Ooley Theatre.
Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023
December 1, 2022

It is said a home is built with love and dreams and never has that phrase been truer, as Placer Repertory Theater’s rise in popularity and programming now propels Placer Rep to seek a home facility for Season 2023 and beyond. 
share