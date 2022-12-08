Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present A Christmas Memory as the final Theater by the Book staged reading of 2022. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, December 21.

Written by iconic American author Truman Capote, A Christmas Memory captures the essence of Christmastime in depression-era Alabama-including fruitcakes and contraband whiskey. Directed by Sands Hall, this classic short story features the talents of local actors Mary Baird and David Painter. As a bonus gift, Sands will join musical luminaries Maggie McKaig and Luke Wilson from the band Beaucoup Chapeaux for a post-reading singalong!

"The reading takes place on the winter solstice," said Sands. "So I thought it'd be fun to pair the show with a short concert that celebrates the joy and mystery of the season. We want people to join us on the darkest night of the year to toast the holidays, listen to a beautiful story that isn't so much about Christmas as it is about the season of giving-and then sing a bit together."

Because this is a staged reading, the actors will take the stage with books in hand to bring the play to life through the power of language alone. What you may miss in sets or costumes is replaced by live sound effects, stage directions, and your own imagination.

This is the ninth year Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry have teamed up and the 38th Theater by the Book presented by Sierra Stages. Tickets are $15 and seating is first come, first served. For tickets and information, visit www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.