Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacramento Theatre Company to Launch Winter Acting Classes in January

Classes begin January 16.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Sacramento Theatre Company will launch its winter acting classes in January. See full details here:

FALL SATURDAY ACTING: 1ST - 3RD GRADES

9:00am-10:15am
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.

$160

FALL SATURDAY ACTING: 4TH - 6TH GRADES

10:30am-12:00pm
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.
$180

FALL SATURDAY ACTING: TEENS

12:30-2:00pm
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.
$180

Click here to enroll in classes



Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You