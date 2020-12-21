Sacramento Theatre Company to Launch Winter Acting Classes in January
Classes begin January 16.
Sacramento Theatre Company will launch its winter acting classes in January. See full details here:
FALL SATURDAY ACTING: 1ST - 3RD GRADES
9:00am-10:15am
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.
$160
FALL SATURDAY ACTING: 4TH - 6TH GRADES
10:30am-12:00pm
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.
$180
FALL SATURDAY ACTING: TEENS
12:30-2:00pm
Saturdays, January 16th-March 6th
There will be a final performance on the last day of classes, March 6th.
$180