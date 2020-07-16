Sacramento Ballet Offers Virtual Summer Camp

Come dance all summer long! Discover the joy of movement at Sacramento Ballet this summer. From our themed, week long camps for little ones to our dance intensives for pre-professionals, these classes inspire confidence, build skills, and encourage fun.

1-Week Summer Camp for ages 5-7

The day will be broken into 30 minute segments, with water breaks and bathroom breaks in between. Most of the dancing will happen within the first hour followed by snack time, story time, craft time, free dance and ending circle. A craft supply list will be emailed and will primarily consist of crayons/markers, blank paper, a glue stick and scissors. The goal is to let the parents have uninterrupted time for two hours. The experience has been that the children do well following directions via Zoom.

July 13 - 17, 2020 - Pirates and Mermaids Camp

Ahoy Pirates and Mermaids! Join Sacramento Ballet for five days of dancing fun and explore sand and sea in our Pirates and Mermaids dance camp. Campers will learn dances about pirates, mermaids/mermen, oceans and the creatures that live in it. Storybooks will be read and crafts will be made each day. Campers bring their own snack, water bottle and towel to sit on. A short performance will be presented at the end of the week.

July 27- 31, 2020 - Frozen in Summer Camp

What's the best way to beat the Sacramento summer heat? By chilling out at The School of the Sacramento Ballet's studios learning dances about snow and winter fun. Join for chilly crafts and dances about snowmen, snow queens/ kings and all things icy. Storybooks will be read and crafts will be made each day. Campers bring their own snack, water bottle and towel to sit on A short performance will be presented at the end of the week.

Aug 3 - 7, 2020 - A Midsummer Night's Dream Camp

Join for a week of dancing and crafts and explore forest and woodland creatures, fairies and hobgoblins, and magical summer gardens. It will be a fairy-tastic week full of dancing, crafts and stories. Storybooks will be read and crafts will be made each day. Campers bring their own snack, water bottle and towel to sit on. A short performance will be presented at the end of the week.

The camps are Monday through Friday from 9am-11am. The cost is $125 per week. To register and pay for the class, please click here. Zoom links and supply lists will be sent out the week before the camp begins.

Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You