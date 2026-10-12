SacTheatreCon Reduces Price to $30 for Two-Day Theatre Event
The Sacramento theatre conference offers two days of theatre events at the reduced rate.
Sacramento Theatre Con, a collaborative effort of more than 20 theater organizations across Sacramento and Northern California, will host a two-day event at the Clara Studios, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, on Saturday, October 17 from 11am to 10pm and on Sunday, October 18 from 1 – 5 pm.
The first day of the festival is filled with activities and events including: 12 workshops taught by local experts, a costume parade, a very special guest speaker- Melissa Muganzo, Broadway karaoke and dance party, staged readings and vendor booths! An All-Access Pass is available for only $30 and includes the activities on both days.
Event Details
- Second Annual Sacramento Theatre Con: Saturday, October 17 & Sunday, October 18
- Clara Studios: 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. Free parking.
- Admission: All Access pass - $30 – Price Reduction!!
- Link to purchase the tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-sacramento-theatre-con-2026-tickets-1999799219298?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
- Link to our website: www.sactheatrecon.com for more details and the schedule of events.
About Sacramento Theatre Con
Established in 2025, Sacramento Theatre Con strives to enrich the community through theatre by providing an experience for artists, practitioners, and organizations to connect, grow, learn, and explore the rich theatrical life Sacramento offers.
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