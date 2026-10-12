SacTheatreCon Reduces Price to $30 for Two-Day Theatre Event

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Sacramento Theatre Con, a collaborative effort of more than 20 theater organizations across Sacramento and Northern California, will host a two-day event at the Clara Studios, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, on Saturday, October 17 from 11am to 10pm and on Sunday, October 18 from 1 – 5 pm.

The first day of the festival is filled with activities and events including: 12 workshops taught by local experts, a costume parade, a very special guest speaker- Melissa Muganzo, Broadway karaoke and dance party, staged readings and vendor booths! An All-Access Pass is available for only $30 and includes the activities on both days.

Event Details

Second Annual Sacramento Theatre Con: Saturday, October 17 & Sunday, October 18

Clara Studios: 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. Free parking.

Admission: All Access pass - $30 – Price Reduction!!

Link to purchase the tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-sacramento-theatre-con-2026-tickets-1999799219298?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Link to our website: www.sactheatrecon.com for more details and the schedule of events.

About Sacramento Theatre Con

Established in 2025, Sacramento Theatre Con strives to enrich the community through theatre by providing an experience for artists, practitioners, and organizations to connect, grow, learn, and explore the rich theatrical life Sacramento offers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 21 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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