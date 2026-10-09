Review: TABLETOPS Premieres at Big Idea Theatre

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Big Idea Theatre continues its season with the world premiere of Tabletops, written and directed by Tyler Selee. Their dedication to presenting a diverse theatrical experience while supporting local artists is one of their strengths, and makes their shows even more meaningful. Tabletops is the kind of show that leaves you thinking about how the things that bring us together should be cherished and preserved, and how they can also help us work through the things that threaten to tear us apart.

Selee’s new work centers on friends bonding over Dungeons & Dragons, a game that may be unfamiliar territory for some audience members but serves as a great backdrop for a story about friendship, grief, and the courage it takes to move forward. Tabletops runs a little long, but I suspect it will resonate most with those who are familiar with the game. Five friends spend many a night around a kitchen table, commiserating and figuring out life. Liz (Isabel Lewis) is working through commitment issues, while Olly (Stephanie Aguiar) wants to pursue more with her. Francis (John Malin) is a charming shoulder to cry on and a fantastic friend. Jamie (Sho Hunt), a psychology student, is in a fairly charmed relationship with Nick (Jason Kaye, memorably of Hedda Gabler), who is the glue holding everyone together as the Dungeon Master. When the five friends' bond is shaken, will the game be strong enough to keep them at the table?

The actors bring energy to the stage and enthusiasm for role-playing. Watching the game’s characters come to life onstage was a lively education, but I think I'd have been better served if I were familiar with it beforehand. They all did a great job of showing that, past the dice rolls, the characters are real people wrestling with real issues. The story’s exploration of how relationships can become a source of healing shows that friendship isn’t always linear, and neither is grief. Tabletops finds room for human struggles while reminding us that connection, even in game form, can help us face things we’d rather avoid.

If you’re a Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, Tabletops should be right up your alley. If you’re simply someone who appreciates stories about friendship and healing, there’s something here for you, too. As Selee so eloquently shows us, sometimes the most important adventures are the ones we navigate together.

Tabletopsplays at Big Idea Theatre through October 17th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Christopher Travlos

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