Review: PREDICTOR Foretells a Hit at Capital Stage

“Who made that?” is the question we didn’t know we needed the answer to. In Jennifer Blackmer’s new play, Predictor, we learn that it’s one of the most important questions in the struggle for female equality. Throughout history, men have taken credit for women’s accomplishments. Things such as wireless communication (created by Hedy Lamarr), a cure for leprosy (Alice Ball), disposable diapers (Marion Donovan), and even the game Monopoly (Elizabeth Magie Phillips) were all invented by women whose names were lost in the annals of history until recently. Thankfully, due to the diligence of Blackmer, we also now know the name Meg Crane, who changed the course of women’s lives forever with her invention: the home pregnancy test.

Infusing humor with facts, Blackmer expertly navigates the world of 1967, where sexism reigns and antiquated gender roles are still very much in vogue. Meg Crane is a graphic designer at a pharmaceutical company, relegated to the cosmetics account because women should be interested in what her boss, Mr. Stamper, calls “female stuff.” Bored with aloe and creams, Meg seeks out intellectual stimulation and creative inspiration, which she finds in a conversation with a scientist processing pregnancy tests. Blackmer writes, “sometimes a moment happens,” and we are thankful it does. Following a hilarious explanation of the history of pregnancy tests, swollen rabbit ovaries, and socially acceptable ways of saying pregnant, Crane wonders why a woman can’t just conduct a test at home on her own. Much like a pregnancy, as a woman working on the test from conceptualization to the finished product, Crane has done most of the work. Unlike pregnancy, she does not get to admire the fruits of her labor. Greed and hypocrisy rule the corporate world and, eventually, Crane must decide what is more important to her – recognition or altruism.

A compelling cast thoughtfully tells Crane’s story through the eyes of Blackmer, masterfully combining sarcasm (“thoroughly researched by our white male experts”) with punchy comedy like an uproarious anecdote on menstruation (you mustn’t bathe while men-stroo-ate-ing?). Alissa Doyle is a standout as Meg Crane. By turns baffled, determined, dejected, and headstrong, Doyle brilliantly portrays Crane as the multi-faceted being that she is – with those qualities that make her a woman. Doyle is supported by actors playing a number of roles, from game show host to scientist to pregnant secretary and beyond. Devin Valdez, Tiffanie Mack, Janis Stevens, Peter Mohrmann, Lee Anthony Williams, and Cole Winslow are all local favorites who show off their range and considerable talent by changing characters on a dime and making every one believable.

Do yourself a favor. Go see Predictor. Give Meg Crane the deserving accolades she’s spent over five decades missing. Appreciate the sacrifice she’s made and reflect upon the timeliness of the conversation. You’ll be glad you did. “This is for any woman who wants to be a mother. And every woman who doesn’t.” Thanks, Meg.

Photo credit: Charr Crail