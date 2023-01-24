Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEART

Review: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEART

Delve Into Poe On His 214th Birthday With This Macabre Masterpiece

Jan. 24, 2023  

Just in time for Edgar Allan Poe's 214th birthday comes the release of a new and reimagined version of his classic short story, "The Tell-Tale Heart." Having just celebrated its 180th anniversary, this work is one of Poe's most well-known. In all its Gothic glory, "The Tell-Tale Heart" has inspired many adaptations in ballet, film, radio, and television. This audio drama from Markiewitz Audioworks brings a fresh take to the story with music by Hayden Folker and original dialogue accompanying new characters.

Featuring local artists Jason Markiewitz, Brennan Villados, and Lia Rose, this audio dramatization takes the nameless characters of the original story and gives them new life. The unreliable narrator, who is so intent upon closing the old man's milky eye forever, is now known as Edward Valentine. Valentine is voiced by Jason Markiewitz, a 2022 "Best Narrators" Award winner, who lends a quietly amused and concentrated madness to the piece that rivals Poe's imagery. The old man is now called Mr. Graves and is brought to life in abject terror by Brennan Villados. Lia Rose voices the new character of the homeless woman hiding in the barn who is brought in to give a voice to Valentine's descent. As she asks him, "You did something unspeakable, didn't you?" we can appreciate, as Markiewitz says, "one tortured soul listening attentively to another."

Celebrate the month of Poe with this deliciously dark and macabre retelling of one of his most famous works. As the narrator says, "Hearken! and observe how healthily, how calmly I can tell you the whole story."

"The Tell-Tale Heart" and other stories can be found on the Markiewitz Audioworks website at MarkiewitzAudioworks.com.

Cover art by Jon Markiewitz.




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
The Opera House Saloon To Host Back-To-Back All-Star Tribute Bands: ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Photo
The Opera House Saloon To Host Back-To-Back All-Star Tribute Bands: ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Celebration & Bohemian Queen
The Opera House Saloon will be hosting a double-shot of A-list tribute bands on January 27 and 28 as ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Celebration will be performing on Friday (January 27) and BOHEMIAN QUEEN hits the stage Saturday (January 28). Both bands start at 8:30 PM.
Sutter Street Theatre to Present ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Beginning This Month Photo
Sutter Street Theatre to Present ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Beginning This Month
Jeff Daniels's Escanaba in da Moonlight will return to Sutter Street Theatre from January 20th through February 19th. 
Harris Center For The Arts Announces VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW And BI Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Announces VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW And BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS
Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced two exciting new shows for our 2022-2023 season. Tickets for both of these additional events will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Tickets are currently on sale for previously confirmed shows mentioned later in this release.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law sc... (read more about this author)


Review: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEARTReview: Markiewitz Audioworks Celebrates the 180th Anniversary of THE TELL-TALE HEART
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of THE TELL-TALE HEART at Markiewitz Audioworks?
Review: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway SacramentoReview: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway Sacramento
January 7, 2023

The beauty and mystique of Arendelle have come to Sacramento in the North American tour of Frozen. Based on the award-winning 2013 film of the same name, Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018 with additional songs and a formidable creative team. Led by original screenwriter Jennifer Lee as the book writer and duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez on music and lyrics, Frozen garnered three Tony Award nominations in 2018, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Review: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas ShowsReview: It's Double the Holiday Fun at the Ooley Theatre With Two Special Christmas Shows
December 16, 2022

What did our critic think of MISSISSIPPI MOTEL AND A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHT at Ooley Theatre?
Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!Review: 'TIS THE SEASON to See Live Theatre at B Street!
December 9, 2022

Reindeer and aliens and elves, oh my! The B Street Theatre has kicked off the holiday season for the family with ‘Tis the Season, a rollicking romp of holiday cheer that is guaranteed to entertain kids and adults alike. Written by the B Street Company, this show is a collection of festive stories that embody the essence of this time of year.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Sacramento Theatre CompanyReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Sacramento Theatre Company
December 4, 2022

As we reach the end of 2022, it’s time to pause and reflect on the past year. Have we been naughty or nice? Stingy or generous? While most of us can’t boast of being the best miser, like Scrooge, or the most innocent, like Tiny Tim, we can find solace that we are somewhere in the middle and most likely will not be visited by three specters in the middle of the night. As familiar as A Christmas Carol is to most of us, it continues to teach us lessons almost 180 years after its inception. As Director Michael Laun says, “All we need to do is place a cardboard sign in the hands of the ‘beggar child’ and we can see the relevance still today.” Indeed, its themes of helping the needy and the greed of the wealthy are themes that we see every night on our television news. Change Scrooge to a contemporary politician or business mogul and A Christmas Carol could be set in 2022 America. Charles Dickens was a staunch proponent of social reform, and the Sacramento Theatre Company champions his vision with their adaptation of this staple of the holiday season.
share