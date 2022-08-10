Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Come and Enter THE SECRET GARDEN at Broadway At Music Circus

Review: Come and Enter THE SECRET GARDEN at Broadway At Music Circus

Unlocked through August 14 only

Register for Sacramento News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Broadway at Music Circus is taking us back to England again, not to a shoe factory or The Globe Theatre, but to a gloomy moor in Yorkshire. Based upon the 1911 Frances Hodgson Burnett novel of the same name, The Secret Garden premiered on Broadway in 1991 and earned three Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.

Although the book by Marsha Norman (The Color Purple, The Bridges of Madison County) differs slightly from the original novel, the story still centers on Mary Lennox, a spoiled 10-year-old who has been recently orphaned in India. She is sent to England to live with her only remaining relative, her reclusive uncle Archibald Craven. While exploring the vast and lonely property, Mary discovers her ailing cousin, Colin, who has been shut up in his room under the guise of keeping him healthy. She also finds the key to a secret garden that her uncle has forbidden anyone to enter, blaming it for his wife Lily's death. With the help of her chambermaid Martha, Martha's brother Dickon, and a slew of watchful ghosts, Mary receives renewed hope and a healthy, healing dose of magic.

Leading the cast are two young up-and-coming stars. Ellie Biron as Mary Lennox possesses a maturity beyond her years and exudes an innate understanding of the more adult themes of the show. Her desire for soil to bring to life coincides timely with her own transformation from thorny branch to blooming bud. Kai Edgar's sickly Colin is a believably frightened and sour young boy who is loath for adventure or any kind of fun until his spectral mother convinces him to venture out into her garden ("Come to my Garden"). Lily is played by Kanisha Marie Feliciano, who is a current Broadway Phantom of the Opera cast member and Christine Daae understudy. Her haunting soprano makes her indefatigable spirit unforgettable in the romantic numbers, "A Girl in the Valley" and "How Could I Ever Know." Such a special woman attracts the attention of multiple men, including the secret admiration of her husband's brother, Dr. Neville Craven. Neville is played by vocal powerhouse Ben Roseberry, who waffles between being his family's humble servant and a conniving, jealous spare to the heir. He first reveals his feelings for her, posthumously, in the powerful duet with his brother Archibald, "Lily's Eyes." Archibald Craven is played by Broadway star Max von Essen, who was last in Sacramento in the national tour of Falsettos. His performance is that of a true talent...embodying his character, a lost and grief-stricken widowed father, coupled with vocals heart-wrenchingly steeped in anguish. You can particularly feel the pain of his internal battle in "A Little Bit of Earth."

Archibald's song about the death and reawakening of the garden can also be applied to The Secret Garden as a whole. It's a timeless tale of rebirth and the inextinguishable power of the human spirit. Out of despair comes hope and, with a little bit of love and care, we can all flourish.

The Secret Garden plays at Broadway at Music Circus through August 14. For tickets and more information, please call (916) 557-1999, visit the box office at 1419 H Street, or go online at BroadwaySacramento.com.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft





From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law school,... (read more about this author)


Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Brings the Magic of ALEGRIA to Sutter Health Park
July 29, 2022

Cirque du Soleil is back in Sacramento, this time under the big top at Sutter Health Park.  It brings to us its reimagined classic, Alegria, which features updated costumes, characters, and music.  Boasting a multi-cultural cast from over 20 countries, Alegria takes the best the world has to offer and presents it on stage for all to enjoy.
Review: Nostradamus Predicts a Hit With SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Broadway At Music Circus
July 27, 2022

Broadway at Music Circus welcomes you to the Renaissance with its newest resounding success, Something Rotten!  This is the first time the Tony Award-nominated musical is being performed at Music Circus and the round lends a special intimacy to the production that, I’ll admit, made it better than the national tour.  With a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten! will hilariously satisfy Oxfordians, who question how an uneducated man such as Shakespeare could have written such sophisticated content as is attributed to him.  Even loyal Stratfordians will enjoy the story of Shakespeare-as-plagiarist, for there is no resisting the irreverent humor and jaw-dropping talent that make up the show. 
Interview: Jonathan Louis of THE BAND CELL Talks About The Who, Local Music, and His Eccentric Style
July 18, 2022

Just over the Sierra Nevada Mountain range from the Sacramento Valley lies the town of Reno, Nevada. Its proximity to Sacramento makes it a popular destination for entertainment and its casinos attract well-known talent. It was during one of these concerts that serendipity intervened, and I met the charmingly eclectic indie artist, Jonathan Louis. A drummer for a local group called The Band Cell, Louis is branching out into solo territory with new songs “The Next Big Thing,” and “Bouncy.” Broadway World spoke to Louis about the post-pandemic music scene, his quirky style, and how The Who inspired his music career.
Review: It's Another Op'nin, Another Show With KISS ME, KATE at Broadway At Music Circus
July 15, 2022

Another classic from the 1940s is gracing the stage at Broadway at Music Circus.  This time, it’s Kiss Me, Kate, the musical-within-a-musical that cemented Cole Porter’s return to Broadway as a successful lyricist and composer.  It ended up being Porter’s longest-running Broadway show and won the very first Tony Award for Best Musical. 
Review: CAROUSEL Has June Bustin' Out All Over at Broadway At Music Circus
June 30, 2022

The world has changed a lot since 1945, when Carousel opened on Broadway.  The Tony Awards hadn’t been established yet.  Interracial marriage was not yet legal.  Its score speaks of a bygone era when people comported themselves with a certain modesty and societal rules were very different.  One would wonder how such a show has survived through the years, but Rodgers and Hammerstein’s second musical has themes that are relevant today.  Domestic violence, poor choices, hope, and redemption are all things that society still experiences.