Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Brings the Magic of ALEGRIA to Sutter Health Park

Under the big top through August 28

Jul. 29, 2022  

Cirque du Soleil is back in Sacramento, this time under the big top at Sutter Health Park. It brings to us its reimagined classic, Alegria, which features updated costumes, characters, and music. Boasting a multi-cultural cast from over 20 countries, Alegria takes the best the world has to offer and presents it on stage for all to enjoy.

Once you enter the big blue and white tent, prepare to be immersed in another world-a world of wonder and, as its name suggests, joy. You'll be entranced as Mr. Fleur (Bohdan Zavalishyn), a court jester of sorts, takes over the scepter and crown of a kingless kingdom while a power struggle ensues between the old world and a new generation. Comic relief is found in the form of two lovable clowns, Pablo Bermejo Medina and Pablo Gomis Lopez, who guide us from act to act with the charm of two mischievous brothers.

Featuring fanciful costumes by Dominique Lemieux, each group is reminiscent of something different and spectacular-a fairy world, a land of Munchkins, a savage tribe, an androgynous Roman citizenry. As the show goes on, you think that the next act cannot possibly be as good, only to be proven wrong time and again. Beginning with the awe-inspiring acro poles, then moving to a man doing incredible things with a German wheel, on to the audience favorite fire knife dance, before segueing into the seemingly death-defying aerial strap act, there is no shortage of stunning athleticism and acrobatics. Live musicians and a magical snowstorm round out what is an incredible night of unparalleled entertainment for the entire family.

Cirque du Soleil Alegria is at Sutter Health Park through August 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.

Photo credit: Matt Beard





