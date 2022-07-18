Placer Rep Show RIFTS IN TIME Returns July 24, Reveals Info About The Villain

Hear, see, experience, jump up and take part in unique stories from true history, and learn more this month about the villain who is tearing the fabric of time at the July 24 show RIFTS IN TIME.

Through storytelling, role playing game mechanics, improvisation and audience participation, Rifts in Time immerses patrons and performers alike at 7 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month in Roseville, CA, as it shares true history and lore from all over the world and throughout all of time.

The storyteller for the June Rifts in Time show will be the professional director/playwright and game master T.S. Forsyth, who uses her love of history, role-playing games, science fiction, fantasy, mysteries, and puzzles as well as her storytelling skills, background as a gamer and haunted house designer, to enthuse the audience and performers alike to become engrossed in the show.

"The actors and the audience have no idea when or where we'll go each month, and even I don't know exactly what will happen, because the audience and performer choices often change the direction of the story, which is part of the exciting rollercoaster ride that is Rifts in Time," said Forsyth. For example, last month, a player surprised the game master by deciding to stand-his-ground and slap the villain, which sent the story down a completely different path, while another character made some interesting choices that led to him being temporarily trapped in time and space.

"All ages and all walks of life can see themselves in this show and even participate. Rifts in Time is a particularly good show to introduce audiences ages 8 to 35 to the world of theater, since the show is so engaging and every moment something new is happening," said Kevin Foster, a Rifts in Time performer.

"As an actor, there is something very freeing about coming to work with no idea what I'll be asked to do, other than stay true to my character, Damien Rodriguez. Damien is an astrophysicist, who is trained in martial arts. He was pulled from his life as he was leading a marching band on the football field, a hobby of his, and sucked into this time bubble and now is just trying to heal the rifts in time in the hopes that he'll get to rift surf back to his life," said performer Matt Heyer.

July 24th's show is a special Rifts in Time as we will learn more about the recently introduced, mysterious villain who is placing objects in the wrong time and traveling into the past to influence people to change their historical course of action - all VERY DANGEROUS stuff that leads to tears in the fabric of space/time. The July 24 show starts at 7 PM at the Holistic Lighthouse meeting room, 401B Vernon Street in Roseville, on the backside of First Bank. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186462®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F242594234887?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Placer Repertory Theater (https://PlacerRep.org) is a regional award-winning professional theater company that servers Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Placer Rep's mission is to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel to access our digital recordings.

TERESA STIRLING FORSYTH - Playwright/Storyteller/Game Master

MFA Dramatic Arts, MS Business Management & Leadership, this award-winning & critically acclaimed professional director/playwright plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco theater companies, she now resides in Placer County, and her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer, and director/playwright for national and international touring productions with renown performing artists, such as Brenda Wong Aoki, and companies like Dell'Arte International. As an educator, she has instructed and/or directed at UC Davis, University of San Francisco, University of Minnesota, and other educational institutions. Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater, and many other renown venues, with the works receiving Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album, as well as numerous grants from the NEA, NEH, CAC, ACPC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild, The Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE), TCG and NNPN/New Play Exchange.

KEVIN FOSTER - Actor in RIFTS IN TIME

Kevin Foster is a Rocklin local and Sacramento area native, excited to work at Placer Repertory as Outreach Director and in various other capacities. He began training in acting at UC Davis while earning his B.A. in Music Performance. After graduation and his return from a professional stint in New York, he performed at Davis Musical Theater Company in Peter Pan, The King and I, Damn Yankees, and the Elly Award winning production of Chicago. His other credits include The Importance of Being Earnest at Chautauqua Playhouse and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Sacramento Theater company, where he taught youth theater classes, and currently teaches at Rockstar Music Academy in Lincoln, CA. You may see him in Placer Rep's World Premiere of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of the Four October 29, 30, November 5, 6 of 2021 as Dr. Watson, or in Placer Rep's digital series Sherlock Holmes: Domestic Mysteries on YouTube.

MATTHEW HEYER - Actor in RIFTS IN TIME

Matthew Heyer is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. He is the winner of the Irene Ryan award for his work in 2018 and for his 2019 performance as Elliot in Completeness. Among his favorite roles are Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, Vince Fontaine in Grease, Charles in As You Like It, and as Shakespeare in The Bard on Broadway. 2022 is Matthew's second season with Placer Rep, having played the title character at "An Evening with Sherlock Holmes," George and Milo in "From the Mind of Scott Charles," and Mr. Charles Elliott in Persuasion in 2021.

ANNE MERINO - Actor in RIFTS IN TIME

Merino began her career dancing for notable companies such as American Ballet Theatre and the London Festival Ballet and is currently the artistic director of Placer Theatre Ballet. A prolific choreographer, she won the Vanguard Award for Choreography. Merino's traditional theatrical training was received at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, Second City with Del Close and John Belushi and later trained under Alan Rickman at the British American Drama Academy. As an actress, and former member of AEA, SAG/AFTRA, Ms. Merino performed with The Groundlings and Tim Robbins' The Actors' Gang and is a member of the theatre department faculty at William Jessup University. As a writer, she recently won film festival awards for her screenplay, "The Season of the Wolf," and received critical acclaim for her recently released novel, Hawkesmoor.

RIFTS IN TIME: Interactive Adventure Theater

Placer Repertory Theater

401B Vernon Street, Roseville CA

For more information https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186462®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F242594234887?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1