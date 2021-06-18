Placer Rep Offers POP Songwriting Workshop at Rockstar Music Academy

A POP songwriting workshop is being offered by Placer Repertory Theater on Saturday & Sunday, June 26 & 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. with professional musician and instructor Jodi Serrano, through the generosity of Rockstar Music Academy at their facilities in Lincoln, CA.

The two-session workshop is for all levels, and allows students 4 hours of instruction to learn the essentials for composition and the opportunity to compose and share their own new songs. The registration fee for this two-session workshop is $50, and participants may register on Eventbrite.com.

Local performing artist and educator Jodi Serrano demonstrates and leads workshop attendees through a hands-on experience, culminating in a chance to create and share an original song. This workshop is part of a series which gives songwriters of all abilities the opportunity to explore multiple genres of music, lyric crafting, theme development, music theory, and much more.

The previous workshop focused on Blues was well received, and participants are also looking forward to the Folk workshop on Saturday and Sunday July 17 & 18. Participants are encouraged to bring along a portable instrument (example: guitar/ ukulele), and/or their beautiful voices, and a creative spirit.

"I was always intimidated about writing music, but after taking this workshop I'm now excited to write my own songs," said Kevin Foster, a Blues Workshop participant.