Photos: First Look at THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT at Sutter Street Theatre

The production will run on Saturdays and Sundays from December 9 – December 30.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

Sutter Street Theatre is presenting The Quiltmaker’s Gift, book by Alan J. Prewitt, music by Craig Bohmler, and lyrics by Steven Mark Kohn from December 9 – December 30 on Saturdays and Sunday at 1:00 PM, plus additional selected weekday performances at 4:00pm. The production is directed by Allen Schmeltz.

Check out promotional photos below!

A mysterious woman lives in the misty mountains, making beautiful quilts for the poor. Meanwhile, the greedy king is desperate to find happiness, assuming it will come from one of the many presents he has demanded from his subjects. When the woman refuses to give the king a quilt, she starts him on a journey of self-discovery that takes them both on an unexpected adventure. A charming, acclaimed musical.

Reservations go to the link below or call (916) 353-1001.

Rated: Family Entertainment

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Photos: First Look at THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT at Sutter Street Theatre
Tom Roy, Lindy Mallonee, Jackie Cheng, Rhiannon Power Amelia Barthe, Skye Griffith

Photos: First Look at THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT at Sutter Street Theatre
Tom Roy, Amelia Barthe, Lindy Mallonee, Jackie Cheng, Rhiannon Power, Skye Griffith

Photos: First Look at THE QUILTMAKER'S GIFT at Sutter Street Theatre
Lindy Mallonee, Rhiannon Power


