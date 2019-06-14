Photo Flash: SEUSSICAL! Brings Dr. Seuss to the Sutter Street Theatre Stage

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that brings to life all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical The Musical is fun for all ages! "Oh the things you could think, when you think about Seuss!"

Seussical The Musical plays June 14 through July 14 on Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 4:00pm. (Note there are no performances on June 28, 29, 30)



Tickets are General $24, Seniors $21, Students with ID $18, Children 12 and under $15. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz



Hope Disney, Ava Sakellariou

Cassie Hamilton, Rick Kleber

Summer Allen, Abrielle Chapin, Abigail Disney, Maya Sakeliariou

Carson Diffley, Karl Johnson





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You