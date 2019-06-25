Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA at Broadway Music Circus

The 2019 Broadway At Music Circus season continues with a brand new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's first collaboration, the groundbreaking masterpiece Oklahoma! The Pulitzer Prize winning musical, which The New York Times said "changed the course of the Broadway musical," runs Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion.

Making their Broadway At Music Circus debuts in the roles of Laurey and Curly are Emilie Kouatchou and Ryan Vasquez. Kouatchou appeared as Johanna in Sweeney Todd with Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors with Timberlake Playhouse; additional regional credits include Carousel, Evita and Mary Poppins. Vasquez is currently on Broadway in Hamilton, and has toured with that show as the Alexander Hamilton alternate and understudy for both Aaron Burr and George Washington; his other Broadway credits include Waitress and Wicked.

Also new to Broadway At Music Circus is Jennifer Allen in the role of Aunt Eller. Allen's Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act, Memphis, A Catered Affair and Guys and Dolls. Pierce Cassedy, playing Will, another new face to Broadway At Music Circus, appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, with the original Chicago company of The Book of Mormon as Elder McKinley, and with the first national tour of Something Rotten! Portraying Ado Annie is Brit West who performed on Broadway in The Color Purple, and toured with Dreamgirls, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Legally Blonde.

In the role of Jud is John Rapson, who played multiple members of the D'Ysquith family in the touring production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, including the March 2017 Community Center Theater engagement; his credits also include Les Misérables on Broadway and on tour, and regional productions including Sweeney Todd and Brigadoon. Returning to Broadway At Music Circus this summer is Jeff Skowron in the role of Ali Hakim, having previously appeared as Duke in Big River and Luther Billis in South Pacific, as well as Broadway appearances in Enron, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, High Society and more. Andrew Carnes will be portrayed by Ron Wisniski, who has appeared in 26 productions with Broadway At Music Circus, including Uncle Jocko in last summer's Gypsy and Herr Schultz in 2016's Cabaret. Jeremy Davis, Associate Choreographer for the show and playing Ike Skidmore, is currently on Broadway in Frozen; his other Broadway credits include the recent Cats revival as Skimbleshanks, The Last Ship, Annie and more. Adam Rogers will play Cord Elam; his Broadway credits include An American in Paris, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Chaplin and Fiorello! with City Center Encores.

Dancing in the Oklahoma! dream ballet and all making their Broadway At Music Circus debuts are Taeler Cyrus, Stephen Hanna and Conrad Sager. Cyrus, Dream Laurey, appeared on Broadway in the recent revival of Hello, Dolly!, was an original cast member of An American in Paris and After Midnight, and has appeared in music videos, concerts and TV appearances with artists like Beyoncé and Kanye West. Hanna, Dream Jud, was a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, an original Broadway cast member of Hello, Dolly!, On the Town and Billy Elliot, and appeared on Broadway in An American in Paris and in the national tour of Come Fly Away. Sager, Dream Curly, is currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre with University of Michigan and has appeared in regional productions of Sweet Charity, Me and My Girl, The King and I and Oliver!

The cast for Oklahoma! also includes Ashley Arcement, Randy Castillo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Elizabeth Earley, Drew Franklin, Spencer LaRue, Katie Lombardo, Sarah Kay Marchetti, Theresa Murray, Cole Newburg, Jonathan Savage, and Amanda Torsilieri. Orchestra pit singers Bridgette Kinsella and Nitalia Wilson.

The Director and Choreographer for Oklahoma! is Linda Goodrich; Music Director is Ben Whiteley.

Tickets for Oklahoma! start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, June 25 - 29, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, June 27 and Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 30 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

