Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SHREK at Sacramento Music Circus

The 2019 season gets underway with the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shrek the Musical. Sure to delight the entire family, the musical comedy, which Variety calls "a gently subversive fairytale with a contemporary edge, conjuring genuine enchantment and brimming with heart and irreverent charm," runs Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. Check out photos of the cast in action!

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, Shrek the Musical brings the beloved swamp-dwelling ogre and his trusty sidekick, Donkey, to musical life on stage. Together they embark on a life-changing journey to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona, encountering a hilarious, motley crew of fairytale misfits along the way. Fun for adults and kids alike, this Tony-winning adventure, with songs from Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, is a story about acceptance, proving that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as the gruff but lovable ogre in Shrek the Musical, Jacob Keith Watson appeared on Broadway as Enoch Snow in the recent revival of Carousel, as well as in Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler, Amélie, The Phantom of the Opera and Violet. Appearing as his trusty sidekick, André Jordan toured in the role of Donkey with Shrek the Musical, as well as appearing in the Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat national tours. Portraying Princess Fiona is Kristen Beth Williams, whose Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Pippin, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Anything Goes.

Steven Strafford returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Lord Farquaad, having previously appeared in Hair and Spamalot, in addition to touring with Peter Pan, Cinderella with Lea Salonga and appearing in the Vegas cast of Spamalot. Also making his Broadway At Music Circus debut, Tyler Jones joins the cast as Pinocchio; he toured with The Book of Mormon as Elder Davis and appeared on TV in "Boardwalk Empire" and "Homecoming." Playing the voice of the Dragon, among other roles, is stage and screen veteran Jennifer Leigh Warren, who was in the original Broadway casts of Big River and Marie Christine and originated the role of Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors; she was last at Broadway At Music Circus in the 2015 production of Big River.

The cast for Shrek the Musical also includes Ashley Arcement, Matt Bauman, Randy Castillo, Elizabeth Earley, Drew Franklin, Stephanie Burkett Gerson, Brittany Rose Hammond, Adam Lendermon, Katie Lombardo, Cole Newburg, Elyse Niederee, Adam Rogers, Jonathan Savage, Amanda Torsilieri and Cayel Tregeagle. Rounding out the cast are young Sacramento area actors Ella Bleu Bradford as Teen Fiona, Mia Fisher as Young Fiona, and Michael Stark as Young Shrek.

The Director for Shrek the Musical is Glenn Casale; Choreographer is Robbie Roby; and Musical Director is Dennis Castellano.

Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier and Artistic Consultant Glenn Casale. California Musical Theatre President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

Tickets for Shrek The Musical start at $40 for kids 4 - 12 and $45 for adults, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, June 11 - 15, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.





