New Sherlock Holmes Play Comes to Placer Rep in April

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Placer Repertory Theater will complete its 2025-2026 season of “Corruption & Obsession” with a brand-new adaptation Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner, which is based upon the 1899 play Sherlock Holmes: A Play by William Gillette & Conan Doyle. This is Placer Repertory Theater’s tenth family-friendly production of works featuring Sherlock Holmes. In total, they originated or adapted four stage plays and six screenplays. The opening run of Placer Rep’s Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner performs April 15 to April 25 in Rocklin, Lincoln, Roseville and Auburn, then is available for booking.

In Placer Rep’s Sherlock Holmes: The Strange Case of Miss Faulkner, audiences will experience the clash of two masterminds in a battle for the soul of London. The obsessed Master detective Sherlock Holmes and his faithful companion Dr. Watson are drawn into a web of blackmail and intrigue when they take on the case of the beautiful and determined Alice Faulkner. As Miss Faulkner withholds incriminating letters that could topple a royal family, the corrupt crime syndicate boss, Professor Moriarty, and his agents attempt to get them at any cost. With the fate of a nation in the balance, Holmes must outwit his greatest enemy in a high-stakes showdown that will keep you on the edge of your seat in this thrilling drama punctuated with comedic flare. Adapter T. S. Forsyth said, “This is a brand-new script! We’re excited to further develop and harden this adaptation through patron response to this lively on-script performance.”

The versatile and talented cast of four actors all play several roles. Carson Sloan is cast as Sherlock Holmes and a heavy named Barrick, Rick Grantham plays both Dr. Watson and Moriarty, Jessica Martinelli’s key role is the villainous Madge Larrabee and Katie Elson portrays Miss Alice Faulkner and several other diverse characters. Swing actors John Cablao and T.S. Forsyth round out the cast. All cast members have performed with Placer Repertory Theater in one or more prior productions.