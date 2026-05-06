Video: Josh Groban Performs 'Brucia la Terra' in New PBS Concert Clip





A new performance clip has been released from Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel, a filmed concert from the Broadway alum. Watch Groban perform "Brucia la Terra" from The Godfather Part III. The concert will premiere on PBS Great Performances on May 8. For information about local airings, visit here.

Recorded in October 2025, Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel captures the vocalist performing selections from his catalog, alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him, including the moment when he met Celine Dion.

The set list includes performances of "Both Sides Now," You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)," "Granted," "Over The Rainbow," and "You Raise Me," among others. Directed by UK filmmaker Dick Carruthers, the concert previously saw a limited release in theaters in February. Check out a mashup of "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods and "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd.

Groban will soon release his new album, Cinematic, a 10-song collection featuring covers of songs from movies like The Godfather, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more. It will arrive May 8th via Reprise Records and is available to pre-save/pre-order HERE. Enter to win a signed audio cassette of the album here.

Groban recently completed his GEMS World Tour, delivering performances to audiences in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In June, Groban will head back out on the road for a North America tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. See a full tour routing included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

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