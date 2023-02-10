Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts

Ladzinski is an Emmy-nominated Director and Director of Photography and has made content for National Geographic TV, Disney, Apple, Discovery, Oprah, and more.

Feb. 10, 2023  

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski - Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.

Force of Nature:

From the towering mountains of the Himalaya to the slot canyons and stone arches of the desert, Earth is shaped by the raw power of Mother Nature. Capturing this might and majesty takes a special skill set-and a willingness to sign up for the seemingly impossible. Keith Ladzinski, adventure photographer and filmmaker, is renowned for his ability to get the shot in some of the world's most inaccessible and inhospitable environments. His unique combination of skills makes him a natural choice for assignments that require the talents of both a top athlete and a master of photography.

Ladzinski's subjects are as varied as the dozens of countries he's visited. He has swum with alligators in the Florida Everglades, chased tornadoes across the American Midwest, hung from massive natural arches in China, and explored the effects of climate change in Antarctica. His fearless spirit leads him to the furthest reaches of all seven continents, and his hope is that the stunning images he captures inspire new understanding of and respect for our planet.

Keith Ladzinski:

Ladzinski is an Emmy-nominated Director and Director of Photography and has made films, advertising, and television content for National Geographic TV, Disney, Apple, Discovery, Oprah, Nikon, Dell, Adidas, ABC, Honda, The Weather Channel, and Red Bull TV.

Born in New York, raised in Colorado, Keith Ladzinski's love of photography started after buying a beat-up camera from a pawnshop. His early subjects mirrored his polarized passions, skateboarding in the city and exploring the quiet mountains of Colorado. One, built around an immersed subculture, skating from concrete place to place with friends, trespassing, shooting photos in the dead of night with rushed artificial light setups and running from security guards. The other, alpine starts in the mountains, long approaches alone to quaint places, patiently hunting for natural light and thoughtful composition. It was an unintentional education in two styles of photography and it wasn't long before the two merged, initially into his love for rock climbing. It was here that Ladzinski forged his roots in the world of extreme sports, working tirelessly with the industry's top athletes, outdoor industry clients, and agencies.

Today, his work primarily focuses on natural history, climate change, extreme sports, and advertising, sending him to the furthest reaches of all seven continents multiple times over. Ladzinski is a contributing photographer at National Geographic magazine, a founding member of the Sea Legacy Collective, and has worked for clients globally including Apple, Nikon, Toyota, Adidas, Red Bull, The North Face, The New York Times, and Nike.

Individual tickets range from $37-$52 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.




Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023 Photo
Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023
Positive energy and the eagerness to devote themselves to grow as artists was repeatedly evident at the Placer Rep 2023 Company Member auditions held in Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln in January.
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre Company Photo
Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK Brings a Classic Thriller to Sacramento Theatre Company
Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.  This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STC’s Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hause’s brilliant rendering.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Rocking at Broadway Sacramento
Even after 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is still rocking. It’s now celebrating its golden anniversary tour with a surplus of energy, talent, and, fittingly, golden glitter. It first began as a concept album in 1970 when the composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, were unable to get financial backing for a stage production. After the success of the album, the musical debuted on Broadway in 1971 and earned five Tony Award nominations.
ST. PATRICKS DAY IN IRELAND Returns For 2023 Concert Series Photo
ST. PATRICK'S DAY IN IRELAND Returns For 2023 Concert Series
Kerry Irish Productions has announced the 2023 West Coast tour of Kerry Irish Productions is pleased to announce a limited tour for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday.

More Hot Stories For You


Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023Placer Rep Announces New Company Members for 2023
February 9, 2023

Positive energy and the eagerness to devote themselves to grow as artists was repeatedly evident at the Placer Rep 2023 Company Member auditions held in Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln in January.
City Theatre to Present BEYOND PERSUASION in MarchCity Theatre to Present BEYOND PERSUASION in March
February 5, 2023

City Theatre at Sacramento City College will bring Jane Austen's beloved novel Persuasion to the stage in a new adaptation called Beyond Persuasion. Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin adapts and directs this Austen play fusing the production with contemporary elements. The production opens Thursday, March 2, and plays through Sunday, March 12.
MAKIN' WHOOPEE Comes to Napa Valley Museum
January 20, 2023

Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello in “Makin' Whoopee,” an evening of romantic jazz music inspired by Dave Grusin’s Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the film “The Fabulous Baker Boys” starring Jeff Bridges & Michelle Pfeiffer.
Sutter Street Theatre to Present ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Beginning This MonthSutter Street Theatre to Present ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Beginning This Month
January 14, 2023

Jeff Daniels's Escanaba in da Moonlight will return to Sutter Street Theatre from January 20th through February 19th. 
Harris Center For The Arts Announces VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW And BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERSHarris Center For The Arts Announces VICKI LAWRENCE AND MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW And BILLY BOB THORNTON & THE BOXMASTERS
January 13, 2023

Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced two exciting new shows for our 2022-2023 season. Tickets for both of these additional events will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Tickets are currently on sale for previously confirmed shows mentioned later in this release.
share