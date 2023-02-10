NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! - FORCE OF NATURE to be Presented at Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski - Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.

Force of Nature:

From the towering mountains of the Himalaya to the slot canyons and stone arches of the desert, Earth is shaped by the raw power of Mother Nature. Capturing this might and majesty takes a special skill set-and a willingness to sign up for the seemingly impossible. Keith Ladzinski, adventure photographer and filmmaker, is renowned for his ability to get the shot in some of the world's most inaccessible and inhospitable environments. His unique combination of skills makes him a natural choice for assignments that require the talents of both a top athlete and a master of photography.

Ladzinski's subjects are as varied as the dozens of countries he's visited. He has swum with alligators in the Florida Everglades, chased tornadoes across the American Midwest, hung from massive natural arches in China, and explored the effects of climate change in Antarctica. His fearless spirit leads him to the furthest reaches of all seven continents, and his hope is that the stunning images he captures inspire new understanding of and respect for our planet.

Keith Ladzinski:

Ladzinski is an Emmy-nominated Director and Director of Photography and has made films, advertising, and television content for National Geographic TV, Disney, Apple, Discovery, Oprah, Nikon, Dell, Adidas, ABC, Honda, The Weather Channel, and Red Bull TV.

Born in New York, raised in Colorado, Keith Ladzinski's love of photography started after buying a beat-up camera from a pawnshop. His early subjects mirrored his polarized passions, skateboarding in the city and exploring the quiet mountains of Colorado. One, built around an immersed subculture, skating from concrete place to place with friends, trespassing, shooting photos in the dead of night with rushed artificial light setups and running from security guards. The other, alpine starts in the mountains, long approaches alone to quaint places, patiently hunting for natural light and thoughtful composition. It was an unintentional education in two styles of photography and it wasn't long before the two merged, initially into his love for rock climbing. It was here that Ladzinski forged his roots in the world of extreme sports, working tirelessly with the industry's top athletes, outdoor industry clients, and agencies.

Today, his work primarily focuses on natural history, climate change, extreme sports, and advertising, sending him to the furthest reaches of all seven continents multiple times over. Ladzinski is a contributing photographer at National Geographic magazine, a founding member of the Sea Legacy Collective, and has worked for clients globally including Apple, Nikon, Toyota, Adidas, Red Bull, The North Face, The New York Times, and Nike.

Individual tickets range from $37-$52 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.