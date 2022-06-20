Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Douglas Craven's LOCKDOWN, a Youth Production

Mendocino Theatre Company is excited to present a production of Douglas Craven's LOCKDOWN, its first MTC Green Space Players youth production, June 23 through 26. The production is directed by Lorry Lepaule.

LOCKDOWN is a one-act thriller that follows eight high school students as they sit in a darkened classroom during an official school lockdown, not knowing why. This powerful play has become particularly meaningful in light of the recent, and horrifically tragic, school shootings in this country. "LOCKDOWN reflects the untenable and terrifying reality for students today", says director Lorry Lepaule. "As the students sit there wondering what is really happening, their differences begin to fade away until they become one small frightened huddle."

The production features eight local teen actors: Annabell Guinan, Mason Oglesby, Lidie Jimenez-Potter, Sara Rose, Pablo Salmon, Katan Sosnovec, Derringer Tower, and Ethan Zartman. It is run by an all- student production team that includes: Frej Barty (sound); Bella Ficili (stage manager); Phannarai Inkun (assistant director); Annabelle Stacho (set); Maitreya Tindall (set); and Rory Twungubumwe (lighting). These students have been guided by professional MTC designers Diane Larson, Dave Gealey, and Ken Krauss, who offered their time and expertise as mentors.

LOCKDOWN plays one weekend only, June 23 through June 26 on the Mendocino Theatre Company stage, 45200 Little Lake Street in Mendocino. It will also be available to stream online July 1 - July 2 through Broadway On Demand. For more information, including show times and COVID safety protocols, go to mendocinotheatre.org, or phone 707-937-4477. Proceeds from the June 25th performance will be donated to Sandy Hook Promise. "Our young cast and crew are strong, creative, smart, funny, and resilient" says director Lepaule. "I applaud them and am in awe of their lion hearts."