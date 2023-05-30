Main Street Theatre Works Reveals 2023 Summer Season Lineup

Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) celebrates their 20th Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, presenting a summer of laughs under the stars. The 2023 season kicks off with a hilarious retelling of a classic in The Quest for Don Quixote, by Mark Brown, directed by Allen Pontes; followed by a comedy about retirement, A Red Plaid Shirt, by Michael G. Wilmot, directed by Paul Fearn.

From the imaginative mind of Mark Brown, who wrote Around the World in 80 Days, which was performed at the Amphitheatre in 2009, and also directed by Allen Pontes, The Quest for Don Quixote is a hilarious retelling of The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha, but with this adaptation beginning in a Starbucks. Playwright Ben Eisenberg (Blair Leatherwood) is feverishly working on his stage adaptation of Don Quixote (potrayed by Ken Nitschke), with rehearsals starting tomorrow. But there’s one big problem ~ he hasn’t written a single word. With help/pressure from his agent (Paul Fearn) and a possible near-lethal dose of caffeine and Xanax, Starbucks transforms, with patrons becoming characters in the rapidly developing story. With windmills, horses, and demons, this fast-paced comedy is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their camp chairs. Also staring is Kevin Menager as Sancho Panza, and Donna-Lisa Otto and Lisa Derthick playing 17 different characters.

The Quest for Don Quixote runs Friday & Saturday, June 16th – July 15th. This show is sponsored by: Jackson Tire Service and Volcano Telephone Company, along with our Season Sponsors: Giles Turner and Aces Waste Management.

Ever wonder what homelife would be like for Betty and Wilma if Fred and Barney retired? Well, that’s the flavor of our second summer show, A Red Plaid Shirt, by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot. This West Coast Premiere takes a look at retirement, from the wife’s perspective. Newly retired friends, Marty and Fred (Allen Pontes and Scott Adams), are handling retirement in very different ways ~ Marty wants to explore the open road on a new Harley, and Fred is focused on his health by inventing a variety of new ailments. With a little "redirection" from their wives (Julie Anchor and Erin Renfree), the guys come up with a creative solution that helps them flex their muscles, work with sharp-pointy objects, and bring excitement back into their lives. Laugh your way through their journey of discovering just how fun, and funny, retirement can be.

A Red Plaid Shirt runs Friday & Saturday, August 12th - September 10th. This show is sponsored by: Sue Hepworth & Gateway Sotheby’s International Realty, along with our Season Sponsors: Giles Turner and Aces Waste Management.







Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally-oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 29th season, and our 20th Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, beverage of choice, chairs and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.