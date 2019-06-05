Main Street Theatre Works Presents LEADING LADIES

This year, Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) celebrates 25 years of producing theatre in Amador County. And this is our 16th year at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. We're kicking off our 2019 Summer Season with the Ken Ludwig comedy, Leading Ladies, directed by Allen Pontes.

Actors, Jack (Skyler King) and Leo (Rick Grant-Coons), find themselves so down on their luck that they're performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" at the Moose Lodge in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an elderly millionairess in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and is seeking her sister's children, Max & Steve, to leave a bulk of her fortune, the boys resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives to get the cash. However, they soon find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! But desperate times call for desperate measures. Also featured in the cast are Bethany Hidden, Kaitlin Richards, Earl Victorine, Maggie Upton, Scott Taylor, and Eric Fawcett. Leading Ladies runs June 21st - July 20th.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professional, non-AEA theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 25th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing artists together to produce plays that stimulate both artists and audiences.

The stage is set for the 16th year at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson, CA. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across a bridge, onto a grass-covered, terraced bowl. There the stage is set for picnicking and quality theatre under the stars. You are truly sitting on a gold mine.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics, chairs and jackets. Only service animals allowed. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.

Ticket Prices:

Adults - $20.00

Seniors: $17.50

Youth 18 & under - $12.00

Family Pack (2 adults/2 students) - $54.00

Tickets available at the gate, Hein & Company in Jackson, or on-line at www.mstw.org





