Main Street Theatre Works Announces Summer 2021 Season

Main Street Theatre Works has announced that they are officially back this summer at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. The season starts with Kong's Night Out, by Jack Neary, directed by Allen Pontes.

This is the story of what happened in the hotel room next to the hotel room where Ann (played by Fay Wray in the 1933 movie) was whisked out into the Manhattan night by King Kong. As low-end Broadway producer Myron Siegel (Scott Adams) is getting ready to open his latest production, Foxy Felicia, he finds out that his rival, Carl Denham (Vincent Keene), is going to open directly across the street, a very big show, with a very big monkey! As the story unfolds, doors fly open and slam shut, as well as mistaken identities, pies in the face, deceit, underhandedness, and even a couple of romances. It's a comic look at a classic story, as depicted in the 1933 movie. Kong's Night Out runs June 18th - July 17th.

From Kong-size chaos to murder comes A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody. Written by Ron Bernas and directed by Shawn O'Neal, this show pays homage to the screwball comedies of the 1930s. The story centers around New Year's Eve at the Perry mansion, where Matthew Perry (Rick Grant-Coons) and his wife, Julia (Amanda Aldridge), divulge their New Year's Resolutions ~ his is to kill her before the year is up, and hers is to stay alive so she can attend their daughter Bunny's wedding. But as Julia dodges Matthew's murder attempts, friends and staff mysteriously die on the family estate. Enter Detective Plotnik (Bert Andersson) - a Sam Spade reincarnation who suspects everyone but hasn't got a clue. As the bodies fall, it seems that Matthew is responsible for murdering everyone except his wife. But if he didn't do it, "who done it?"A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody runs August 6th - September 4th

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 27th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions.

Because we're still not out of the "Covid woods" yet, MSTW will be limiting seating, which means all tickets must be purchased in advance, for a specific show, from our website (MSTW.ORG). We will be requiring masks be worn at check in, and moving about the amphitheatre, but can be removed once seated. And we're asking patrons to leave two ice chests between your pod and your neighbor's.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics, chairs and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.

Tickets only on-line at MSTW.ORG.