MY JEKYLL & HYDE Preview Available on Pay-Per-View as part of Placer Rep's Anniversary Fundraiser

For a limited time only, a digital preview of My Jekyll & Hyde is being offered as a pay-per-view event on ShowTix4U through May 18, 2021, as part of the Placer Repertory Theater Anniversary Fundraiser.

My Jekyll & Hyde by T. S. Forsyth and Ryan Gerberding is a solo show performed by the co-author, Ryan Gerberding.

My Jekyll & Hyde is a funny yet suspenseful and poignant play that tells Robert Louis Stevenson's popular tale while providing historical context and personal observation from the perspective of Ryan, who grew up in Rocklin, California.

"Ryan Gerberding [BA UCD], the performer and co-author, has grown tremendously as an artist through the development, writing and staging of this work," said Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, Teresa Stirling Forsyth.

EMH Productions' transformation of the Ooley Theatre to a three-camera-setup livestream facility provided My Jekyll & Hyde with a needed venue for live digital streaming of the preview, originally held in December 2020.

The Placer Rep Anniversary Fundraiser consists of the My Jekyll & Hyde digital recording pay-per-view, a direct email campaign, and a Facebook Fundraiser (Facebook.com/PlacerRep), all designed to drive sufficient tax-deductible donations to support existing programs and the upcoming historic new work about the Rocklin Roundhouse, written by Ryan Gerberding as his final project for the Mentorship program. The preview of the Roundhouse play early this Summer 2021 offers area residents an opportunity to "NAME THAT PLAY" as well as to provide local family history as color for the work's continued development. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook or visit their website (PlacerRep.org) for more details.

Placer Repertory Theater is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Anniversary Fundraiser ticket sales and donations to Placer Rep are fully tax deductible. You can follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @PlacerRep. Originally filmed at the Ooley Theatre in Sacramento in cooperation with EMH Productions, the Anniversary Fundraiser pay-per-view of My Jekyll & Hyde will run through May 18, 2021 on ShowTix4U.

Pay-Per-View Event: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52144