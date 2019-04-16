MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Returns to Harris Center

Four women at a lingerie sale with nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more. After noticing similarities among one another, these women form a sisterhood together and unique bond with the entire audience, as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Having entertained audiences in more than 750 cities around the world, in over 15 countries, this beloved musical parody debuted in 2001 and is still going strong. "You'll love it... It's hilarious... Go see it!" (Joy Behar, The View). Set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s, "the musical is infectious; it's impossible not to laugh!" (New York Times). It's the longest running scripted musical in Las Vegas history.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL plays on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7 pm; Friday, May 10 at 2 pm* & 7 pm; Saturday, May 11 at 2 pm & 7 pm; and Sunday, May 12 at 2 pm. Tickets are priced at $32-$52; Premium $58. (*There's a 10% discount for the Friday matinee.) Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from noon to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show times. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

"Most women know intuitively that every other woman is experiencing hot flashes or night sweats," said author Jeanie C. Linders. "There is always a close friend or two who can sympathize or identify, but when they are sitting in a theatre with hundreds of other women, all laughing and shouting 'That's me! That's me on stage!' They know what they are experiencing is normal. They aren't alone or crazy. It becomes a sisterhood."

The musical sold out during its previous run at the Harris Center in 2014 and 2016, and little is the surprise: "A rollicking girls' night out" (Boston Globe); "It's fresh, funny and simply terrific" (Los Angeles Times). "It's a gentle-spirited celebration of real women and the rough seas they navigate as they enter middle age" (Journal Sentinel).

Ticket Price: $32-$52; Premium $58. (*There's a 10% discount for the Friday matinee.)

Tickets are available online at www.HarrisCenter.net or from Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time.





