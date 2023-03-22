Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager

Capital Stage embarks on new avenues of growth in hiring its first Development Manager, Kirk Blackinton, whose key role will be to build and maintain fundraising efforts, campaigns and relationships with the greater Sacramento community. Kirk Blackinton is a co-founder of Big Idea Theatre and has worked with Capital Stage since 2011 in various roles such as actor and director.

Kirk Blackinton is thrilled to join the Capital Stage team. He has spent the last 20 years working as a Manager and Director in Operations, Learning and Development, and Project Management as well as raising 2 kids. The chance to work for a theater he loves is a dream come true. He hopes to parlay all of those years of experience into a successful run as the Development Manager. You can help him do that by going to donate at capstage.org/play-a-part/donate/ or by subscribing, or buying a couple more tickets, or dropping him an email with any other ideas you may have at kblackinton@capstage.org.

Kirk has also done his fair share of theater over the years, including acting (HOW TO USE A KNIFE, IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY, Mr. Burns, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY) and directing (THE NETHER) at Capital Stage. He also co-founded Big Idea Theater with his wife Shannon Mahoney and a group of crazy talented friends in 2008.

Kirk said of his new position, "It isn't really possible for me to express in writing how excited I am at the opportunity to work with Capital Stage, but that's what I have to try and do here, so here goes. I have loved theater for my whole life. One of my earliest memories is my mom telling me I should be an actor, and that's where it started. Over the years I have acted, directed, produced, and consumed theater. During that time, I have also worked in another industry and learned a lot about people and management and business, but always pining for the opportunity to find my way back to the theater. I have had two theater companies that I have truly loved in my life. The first was Big Idea Theater which I co-founded with my wife Shannon and our friends. The second was Capital Stage. It was the first professional theater that I worked with and introduced me to some of the most talented, dedicated people I have ever had the pleasure to work with. One of those people was Michael Stevenson. I feel as though this position is the culmination of years of work and relationships and I have never felt more like the universe was looking out for me than I do as I embark on this fantastic new adventure with these amazing people at this amazing place!"

"We're thrilled to have Kirk Blackinton join us as Development Manager at Capital Stage. Kirk's unique background and skills make him the perfect choice. He has worked as an actor and director at Capital Stage, and founded and led (with his wife Shannon Mahoney, another Capital Stage favorite artist) Big Idea Theatre company. His extensive business experience combined with theatrical insight make him the perfect fit," said Michael Stevenson, Artistic Director of Capital Stage.