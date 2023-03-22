Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager

Capital Stage's first Development Manager has roots in the local theatre community.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Kirk Blackinton Joins Capital Stage Staff As Development Manager

Capital Stage embarks on new avenues of growth in hiring its first Development Manager, Kirk Blackinton, whose key role will be to build and maintain fundraising efforts, campaigns and relationships with the greater Sacramento community. Kirk Blackinton is a co-founder of Big Idea Theatre and has worked with Capital Stage since 2011 in various roles such as actor and director.

Kirk Blackinton is thrilled to join the Capital Stage team. He has spent the last 20 years working as a Manager and Director in Operations, Learning and Development, and Project Management as well as raising 2 kids. The chance to work for a theater he loves is a dream come true. He hopes to parlay all of those years of experience into a successful run as the Development Manager. You can help him do that by going to donate at capstage.org/play-a-part/donate/ or by subscribing, or buying a couple more tickets, or dropping him an email with any other ideas you may have at kblackinton@capstage.org.

Kirk has also done his fair share of theater over the years, including acting (HOW TO USE A KNIFE, IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY, Mr. Burns, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY) and directing (THE NETHER) at Capital Stage. He also co-founded Big Idea Theater with his wife Shannon Mahoney and a group of crazy talented friends in 2008.

Kirk said of his new position, "It isn't really possible for me to express in writing how excited I am at the opportunity to work with Capital Stage, but that's what I have to try and do here, so here goes. I have loved theater for my whole life. One of my earliest memories is my mom telling me I should be an actor, and that's where it started. Over the years I have acted, directed, produced, and consumed theater. During that time, I have also worked in another industry and learned a lot about people and management and business, but always pining for the opportunity to find my way back to the theater. I have had two theater companies that I have truly loved in my life. The first was Big Idea Theater which I co-founded with my wife Shannon and our friends. The second was Capital Stage. It was the first professional theater that I worked with and introduced me to some of the most talented, dedicated people I have ever had the pleasure to work with. One of those people was Michael Stevenson. I feel as though this position is the culmination of years of work and relationships and I have never felt more like the universe was looking out for me than I do as I embark on this fantastic new adventure with these amazing people at this amazing place!"

"We're thrilled to have Kirk Blackinton join us as Development Manager at Capital Stage. Kirk's unique background and skills make him the perfect choice. He has worked as an actor and director at Capital Stage, and founded and led (with his wife Shannon Mahoney, another Capital Stage favorite artist) Big Idea Theatre company. His extensive business experience combined with theatrical insight make him the perfect fit," said Michael Stevenson, Artistic Director of Capital Stage.



City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST Photo
City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST
City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings Ben Jonson's popular comedy The Alchemist to the stage in a new adaptation. Adrienne Sher adapts and directs the play highlighting the humor in Jonson's script.
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series Photo
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain.
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre
Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamill’s modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamill’s Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the 60s to Broadway Sacramento! Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!
Good morning, Sacramento! Hairspray has brought the beat to town, and you do not want to miss this spectacle of bright, brash, and beautiful 60s splendor! Based on the 1988 John Waters’ movie that became a cult classic, Hairspray opened on Broadway in 2002. It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and took home 8 wins, including Best Musical. Its staying power rests with the timeless music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and enduring themes woven throughout the book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.

More Hot Stories For You


City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMISTCity Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST
March 22, 2023

City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings Ben Jonson's popular comedy The Alchemist to the stage in a new adaptation. Adrienne Sher adapts and directs the play highlighting the humor in Jonson's script.
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading SeriesCast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
March 20, 2023

The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain.
HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 SeasonHADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 Season
March 14, 2023

Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 – 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023
March 12, 2023

Enjoy a taphouse beer or glass of wine along with the performances and presentations of area creatives at Collaboration LAB's new venue for March through October 2023 at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room.
Celebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea HarrisCelebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea Harris
March 9, 2023

Celebration Arts continues its 2023 Season with its second production, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN, by Aleshea Harris.
share