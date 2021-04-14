Jus Goodie Announces New Single 'Light On The Runway' and Live Performance in Yuba City

Multi-talented reggae band Jus Goodie has announced their new single "Light On The Runway," out now on their imprint and produced by Dan Grossman of Loud City. With a message of hope and strength, Jus Goodie's uplifting new tune reminds us to be optimistic through dark times. Jus Goodie will be performing live on April 17th in Yuba City, CA. Get tickets here.

"Light On The Runway" is a song about the struggles in life, how sometimes you can lose your way, and how a single person that believes in you can be your guiding light to make it through the dark times. Jus Goodie explains, "it's a metaphor for when a plane is flying in the dark, and the lights on the runway are there to guide everyone to their destination. If the lights don't exist, the pilot won't know where to land. In the human experience, everyone feels lost at times. The light on the runway is what guides you back home."

The new single marks Zan's lead vocal debut. Jus Goodie says, "Until now, Zan has been the anchor of the powerful back up vocals, but is now stepping into the light with her gripping lead vocals on the bridge." The new song draws from diverse influences from the smooth reggae beat to the powerful rock and country bridge, and the soulful R&B adlibs. It was produced by the talented Dan Grossman of Loud City(Sizzla, Vybz Kartel, Collie Buddz, Gentleman, Richie Spice, Kranium, and more) and recorded at the band's dream home studio built during COVID-19, Rockaway Studio.

The San Diego based band, Jus Goodie, is led by band leaders Goodie and Zan. Together with their backing band, consisting of southern California's premier reggae musicians, Jus Goodie combines elements of modern and vintage reggae, rock, Motown soul, and classic R&B to form music rooted in messages of liberation and love. The band is known for their production concepts, performance skills that hypnotize, powerful silky smooth vocals and harmonies, and diversity of sounds and lyricism. Having honed their sound on the road, Jus Goodie has headline tours throughout the US and has graced the stage alongside iconic acts including Luciano, Gregory Isaacs, Morgan Heritage, Anthony B, Damian Marley, Matisyahu, and Tribal Seeds to name a few.

Jus Goodie's inspirational lyrics will uplift and have you humming tunes long after you see the show or listen to an album. Jus Goodie plans to release their 4th studio album in September 2021, which will include the new single "Light On The Runway!" Stream here: https://ps.onerpm.com/8648678931

Show Details:

April 17th in Yuba City, CA

*Address Provided Day Before Event

$20

Tickets