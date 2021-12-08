Jack Harlow Announces 'Crème de la Crème California' Tour Dates

3X GRAMMY nominated rapper Jack Harlow is kicking off 2022 with his "Crème de la Crème California," tour dates. The 8-show run is an extension of Harlow's sold-out, headline "Crème de la Crème Tour." Fans can get early access to tickets to the "Crème de la Crème California" shows beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 9 at 10am PT here. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10 at 10am PT here.

The "Crème de la Crème California" dates will follow Harlow's triumphant return home to Louisville, KY for the already sold out, "No Place Like Home" shows this December. The "No Place Like Home" shows will see the 23-year-old rapper performing five unforgettable shows at five iconic venues, kicking off December 14 at The Palace Theatre and concluding on December 18 at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Harlow will end 2021 with shows at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy on December 28 and New York City's Terminal 5 on December 30, both of which are already sold-out.

Harlow recently graced the cover of Variety's annual "Hitmakers" issue and was honored this past weekend as the publication's "Hitmaker of Tomorrow." Watch Harlow's acceptance speech here. Earlier last week, Jack was also named to Forbes' annual "30 Under 30" list.

In addition to all this, Harlow recently celebrated a handful of new RIAA certifications to wrap up his stellar year, including the Platinum certification of his debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, which was released in December 2020. In addition to this, stand out songs "Way Out (feat. Big Sean)" and "Tyler Herro," earned Gold and Platinum certification, respectively, while fan favorite "I WANNA SEE SOME ASS," from his March 2020, Sweet Action EP became certified gold, while his GRAMMY-nominated break out hit single, "WHATS POPPIN" became 6x-platinum certified.

As if all this wasn't enough, last week Harlow earned two Grammy nominations for his Billboard Hot 100 #1, global hit with Lil Nas X, "Industry Baby," in the Best Melodic Rap Performance & Album of the Year categories. The duo performed the song for the first time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. Other live show highlights include acclaimed performances at some of the biggest festivals this year including Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Austin City Limits, Bottle Rock, Atlanta's Music Midtown, to name a few.

On top of this, the multi-platinum rapper made his Saturday Night Live debut, performed songs from his debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY for NPR's Tiny Desk, graced the covers of Complex, SPIN and Footwear News, attended the coveted MET Gala and appeared in Tommy Hilfiger's "Pass The Mic" Fall 2021 campaign.

Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 23-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 4 billion career streams to date. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years, the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY.

The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Harlow has been widely featured in high profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview and Forbes, graced the covers of XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Complex, SPIN and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more.

Tour Dates

1/7/2022 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

1/9/2022 - The Fox Theater - Pomona, CA

1/10/2022 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

1/11/2022 - Alex B. Madonna Events Center - San Luis Obispo, CA

1/13/2022 - San Jose Civic Center Auditorium - San Jose, CA

1/14/2022 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

1/15/2022 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

1/16/2022 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA