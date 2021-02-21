In The Margin and Juvenilia Present: An Animal Crossing Summer Camp Jubilee 

In The Margin (ITM) and Juvenilia produce a play, Cabin 12, by utilizing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Cabin 12 is written and directed by: Aurelia Grierson. This production will be part of the Fresno Rogue Festival.

Summer is winding down at Camp Snowflake and the girls of Cabin 12 are hosting the end of camp Jubilee. They can't wait to share a fun night of s'mores, skits, and songs with you - their fellow campers. But with trouble and strife brewing between this tight-knit group of friends, will they make it through the night without falling apart?

Juvenilia and ITM partnered to workshop and develop the concept and adaptation of this version of Cabin 12. This production will also be featured as part of the National New Play Network's Bridge Program and B St and In The Margin's New American Theatre Festival. Cabin 12 was first performed at The Oregon Fringe Festival, and as a Midnight Project at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019.

Tickets: https://roguefestival.ticketleap.com/cabin-12/

In The Margin (ITM) is a network of producing, multifaceted creators dedicated to establishing and promoting artistic works grounded in intersectional representation.

The Juvenilia Collective connects and reconnects adults interested in exploring and accessing their inner child by challenging theatrical tradition with queer as shit plays and pods.

The mission of The Sofia, home of B Street Theatre, is to promote cultural enrichment, social interaction, education, and literacy through theatre, and literacy through the shared experience of live and virtual theater, and performing arts.

NATIONAL NEW PLAY NETWORK (NNPN) is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. Founded in 1998, NNPN continues to revolutionize the new play landscape through the strength of its member theaters, collaborative efforts, and its nationally recognized programs and services for artists and organizations.

CAST:

Remington - Rose Van Dyne

Mango - Jasmine Mosebar

Moon - Keely Galbreath

Shell - Nina Pamintuan

Katara - Quinci Freeman-Lytle

Heavenly - Megan Jones

Written and Directed by: Aurelia Grierson

ACNH Mechanics Expert: Jasmine Mosebar

Audio and Video Editor: Edgar Alamo

Graphic Designer: Roberto Hernandez

Concept Development and Character Control by: Eric Solis, Quinci Freeman-Lytle, Jasmine Mosebar, Fran Astorga, Kira Lanoue, Allison Blaine, Laurence Turner-Cordova, Lakia Solomon, Jenna Bainbridge, Aurelia Grierson

Stage Manager: Sean Mcstravick

Staging, Technical Leads: Allison Blaine, Jasmine Mosebar

Lead Producers: Aurelia Grierson, Fran Astorga

Marketing and Accessibility: Eleanor Hobson, Fran Astorga, Aurelia Grierson, Edgar Alamo, Roberto Hernandez

B St Representative: Lyndsay Burch

Partnership Coordinators: Réal Vargas Alanis, Aurelia Grierson, Lyndsay Burch, Eleanor Hobson, Amber Ball, Edgar Alamo, Fran Astorga

Produced by In The Margin and Juvenilia Collective for the Fresno Rogue

