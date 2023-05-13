Harris Center for the Arts to Host ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL in June

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present Asleep at the Wheel on Sunday, June 11, at 7:30 pm.

Fifty years ago, Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson wrote in his journal that he wanted to form a band to bring the roots of American pop music into the present. It seemed like an ambitious goal for a 19-year-old, yet Benson has done exactly that - traversing the globe as an ambassador of Western swing music and introducing its irresistible sound to generation after generation. Although the lineup has changed countless times since its inception, Benson's mission has never wavered.

That merging of past and present is effortlessly woven throughout two of the band's new releases. First, their Better Times EP compiles three new tracks: "All I'm Asking," a rousing plea for a second chance; the hopeful title track, about getting back to life as it once was (namely, before the pandemic); and "Columbus Stockade Blues," a traditional tune arranged in the spirit of Willie Nelson and Shirley Collie's 1960s version. Then, in the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the new band -- and a few special guests -- carried Asleep at the Wheel back onto the road, where they've remained a staple for five decades.

"I'm the reason it's still together, but the reason it's popular is because we've had the greatest singers and players," Benson explains. "When someone joins the band, I say, 'Learn everything that's ever been done, then put your own stamp on it.' I love to hear how they interpret what we do. I'm just a singer and a songwriter, and a pretty good guitar player, but my best talent is convincing people to jump on board and play this music."

Fifty years in, Asleep at the Wheel represents an important cornerstone of American roots music, even though some of its members and audiences represent a new generation. That far-reaching appeal remains a testament to Benson's initial vision.

"How do you keep this music going?" Benson asks. "Well, you've got to have some young people. If young people aren't doing this, then we're just a museum - and I don't want to be a museum."

Individual tickets range from $42-$72 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.