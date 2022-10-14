Harris Center For The Arts Announces New Shows For 2023

Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced new upcoming shows set for 2023. More detailed information on each event can be found at HarrisCenter.net. Tickets are on sale now for all of these shows. Additional events will be being added soon and will be announced at that time. Eight photos are available on Google Drive here.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Thursday, January 19, 8:00 PM. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic folk-rock duo. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and many more. Individual tickets range from $52-$82.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel, Musical Valentines - Friday, January 20, 2023, 8:00 PM. A Pre-Valentine's Day special featuring the love-inspired music of Chopin. Jeffrey Siegel's celebrated Keyboard Conversations combine lively insights with spellbinding performances of iconic piano masterpieces. Concert concludes with a Q & A - all questions welcome! Individual tickets range from $21-$47.

The Marshall Tucker Band - Friday, January 27, 2023, 8:00 PM. Doug Gray, who's been fronting MTB since the very beginning, sees no end to the road that lies ahead for this Southern rock legend. The band's mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong "Heard It in a Love Song," the insistent pleading of "Can't You See," the testifying "Fire on the Mountain," the wanderlust gallop of "Long Hard Ride," and the explosive testimony of "Ramblin,'" to name but a few. Individual tickets range from $57-$87.

National Geographic Live, Keith Ladzinski - Force of Nature - Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7:30 PM. From the towering mountains of the Himalaya to the slot canyons and stone arches of the desert, Earth is shaped by the raw power of Mother Nature. Capturing this might and majesty takes a special skill set-and a willingness to sign up for the seemingly impossible. Keith Ladzinski, adventure photographer and filmmaker, is renowned for his ability to get the shot in some of the world's most inaccessible and inhospitable environments. Whether chasing storms, getting up close and personal with wildlife, or documenting extreme feats of adventure, his fearless spirit leads him to the farthest reaches of all seven continents. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel, American Pianistic Treasures - Friday, March 24, 2023, 8:00 PM. Jeffrey Siegel returns with his spellbinding performances of iconic piano masterpieces featuring the rarely heard solo piano version Gershwin made of his ever popular "Rhapsody in Blue," the "Maple Leaf Rag" of Scott Joplin, and music of Leonard Bernstein. Individual tickets range from $21-$47.

Voctave - Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8:00 PM. This cappella sensation brings their spirited vocals to the stage having had over 150 million social media views of their videos. Their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts, and their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Individual tickets range from $51-$81.

National Geographic Live, Rae Wynn-Grant - The Secret Life of Bears - Thursday, March 30, 2023, 7:30 PM. Rae Wynn-Grant has dedicated her life to ecological research and conservation. As a scientist with National Geographic Society's Last Wild Places Initiative, she works to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears. But when the wild lands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully? Dr. Wynn-Grant intends to find the answer. Join this committed carnivore ecologist for a fascinating look inside the secret lives of bears and a report from the front lines of the mission to help humans and carnivores coexist peacefully. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

Ladies Night 2023 with Sheena Easton & Taylor Dayne - Sunday, April 30, 2023, 8:00 PM. Between them, this dynamic duo has garnered nine Grammy Award nominations, two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, one American Music Award, six Platinum albums, five Gold albums, 39 Billboard top 20 singles, and 11 Billboard #1 singles. Individual tickets range from $62-$92.

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon with a career spanning three decades. Her debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her career, including Number Ones "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," and "I'll Always Love You." Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide.

Sheena Easton, whose recording career has spanned four decades and includes Gold and Platinum albums in the United States, Europe, and Asia, has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She has received two Grammys, and was the first - and still only - artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts. Her hits range from "Morning Train: 9 to 5" to the James Bond movie title song "For Your Eyes Only.

National Geographic Live, David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes - Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice - Thursday, May 11, 2023 7:30 PM. Explore rarely seen undersea worlds with two photographers creating a visual voice for the world's oceans. David Doubilet is a legend in underwater photography. Together with his wife and underwater partner, photojournalist Jennifer Hayes, he has explored three unique marine environments for National Geographic. Together, they'll go beyond the published stories to share the reality of their behind-the-camera adventures. Individual tickets range from $37-$52.

Individual tickets are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday - Friday from 12:00pm - 5:00pm and one hour before showtime.