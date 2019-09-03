Harris Center Celebrates The Music Of Boleros De Noche

Latin American bolero music is recognized around the world for its romantic lyrics and lush harmonies. Headlining Boleros de Noche is an incarnation of Trio Los Panchos, led by Gabriel "Gaby" Vargas Aguilar, the adopted son of original member Alfredo Gil. Gaby plays the requinto guitar as his father did before him, keeping the classic repertoire of these bolero music pioneers alive. The Grammy-nominated all-female Trio Ellas opens what will be a magical evening.

Ánimo Production's Boleros de Noche comes to the Harris Center on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $28-$42; Premium $48. Children & Students with ID $14-$19. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Boleros De Noche is curated by Ánimo Production's founder Roberto Carlos, a young Los Angeles-based artist/promoter who is committed to bolero music and its traditions. The production of Boleros De Noche that is coming to the Harris Center is a celebration of boleros from Mexico and will feature the Mexican bolero icons Los Panchos and the Mexican-American Latin Grammy nominees Trio Ellas. Evoking the bohemian spirit of boleros, this magical summer evening will be filled with nostalgia and love.

The quintessential Latin trio romántico internationally renowned for their boleros, Los Panchos formed in New York City in 1944 by Mexicans Alfredo "El Güero" Gil and Chucho Navarro, and Puerto Rican Hernando Avilés. The trio's innovative format, which became a standard of the genre, features three voices and three guitars, as well as Gil's distinctive use of the Mexican requinto guitar for all the lead parts.

Los Panchos is one of the most famous Latin American musical acts of the 20th century. They have sold millions of records and appeared in countless films. Some of their finest recordings were made in collaboration with female vocalists, notably American singer Eydie Gorme, but also Argentinians Estela Raval and María Martha Serra Lima.

The current incarnation of Trio Los Panchos is now led by Gabriel "Gaby" Vargas Aguilar, the adopted son of original member Alfredo Gil, who plays requinto guitar (like his father) and is keeping their classic repertoire alive.

