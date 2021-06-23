Fairytale Town Announces August 2020 Programs

August 2021 programs have been announced at Fairytale Town. Get full details below!

Fairytale Town Family Campout

Friday, August 6; 5:30 PM to

Saturday, August 7, 7:00 AM

Sign-ups need to be made online ahead of time.

Spend the night under the stars at Fairytale Town! This exciting overnight adventure includes exclusive playtime inside Fairytale Town, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, fun games, and bedtime stories! Wake up the next morning under Fairytale Town's canopy of trees to a light continental breakfast. Adults: $30, Children (2-12yrs.): $25, Children 1 and under: Free. Fairytale Town members receive $5 off per adult and child ticket. For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233.

Wizard of Oz Day

Wednesday, August 25 from 11 AM - 2 PM

"We're off to see the Wizard"! Join Fairytale Town in celebrating Wizard of Oz Day. Walk along the yellow brick road and into the Emerald City. Enjoy themed crafts, music, and character visits from 11 AM - 2 PM. Advance reservations are required. Families can make their reservations to visit the park at fairytaletown.org. Weekday admission is $6 per person. Children ages 1 and under are free. For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233.

Sacramento Virtual Play Summit

Saturday, September 11 from 9 AM - 4:30 PM

The 9th annual Sacramento Play Summit will be held online this year! Presented by Fairytale Town and Sacramento Public Library, this conference aims to highlight the importance of play, the many types of play, ways to incorporate play into daily and school life, and more.

This conference is ideal for adults who work with children: preschool and elementary educators, early childhood education specialists, childcare providers, after-school program administrators and practitioners, parks, and recreation professionals, physical education professionals, parents, and grandparents. Registration closes on September 10, 2021. For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233.

Troupers Auditions

Starting in September for the November showing of: The Princess of Camelot!

The Elly-Award winning Fairytale Town Troupers will be holding auditions for actors-and your child can be part of the fun! The program is open to youth ages 5 to 18. No theatrical experience is required. Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany minors. Audition appointments are required and will be scheduled on the hour at 4, 5, and 6 PM. To make an appointment, or for questions about the Troupers, please contact John Lee at mrlee@fairytaletown.org.

For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233.

Tales & Ales

Saturday, October 2 from 5 PM - 9 PM

Join Fairytale Town for their annual Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser! It's a great evening for friends and families to enjoy playtime, music, and local fare. All event proceeds benefit Fairytale Town's park improvements and art and literacy programs. Tickets go on sale on August 1! For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-5233.

Sacramento Adventure Playground-- Powered by Fairytale Town

Community Day

Saturday, August 14 from 11 AM - 4 PM

Slime Day! While the Sacramento Adventure Playground's regular operating hours are designed for ages 6-15, the Playground opens up for children of all ages to come and play on Community Days. Children under 6 require an adult chaperone. Advance registration is not required. Community Days are held on the second Saturday of the month (December, and January) from 11 AM to 4 PM. Each event will have extra adventure play themed activity stations themed differently each month. For more information visit sacadventureplay.org or call (916) 222-3831.

Dirty Kid Race

Saturday, October 9, from 8:30 AM - 2 PM

Fitness should be fun! Join us in our 3rd annual Dirty Kid Obstacle Race. Youth ages 4-15 will race in a small endurance course with obstacles, including MUD! Obstacles can vary, but will not have a high degree of difficulty. Youth will run in "waves" of up to 10 persons. This event is a fundraiser for the Adventure Playground. 100% of the funds go towards sponsoring the Adventure Playground. For more information visit sacadventureplay.org or call (916) 222-3831.