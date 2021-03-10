EMH Productions Presents The Sacramento Livestreaming Premiere Of MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

Award winning EMH Productions presents a monthly theatre series titled Matters of Life and Death, starting with Gone but Not Forgotten by Scott Charles. Each month the company will showcase a short piece by one of our wonderful writers who belong to our Artist's Collective Writer's Room.

A short interview will introduce to featured guest and then audiences will watch one of their richly crafted 10 or 20 minute pieces. Gone but Not Forgotten by Scott Charles will run March 26th and 27th at 7pm, 2021 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

When John gets the call that his friend and father figure Amos is dying, he wrestles with even going to say good-bye. In this 10 minute moment in time, we watch Amos be the voice in John's head but also the ghost in his room, dispensing advice, and sharing what it means to say good-bye to those you love. Touching, heartfelt and nostalgic.



Matters of Life and Death highlights local Sacramento playwrights and screenwriters each month who are members of The Artist's Collective.



The cast consists of two wonderfully talented local veterans of the stage, Eason Donner and Gregory Smith. Eason has been seen many times over the years at B Street Theatre, Big Idea Theater and STC. Gregory Smith has also graced local community stages many a time not only as an actor, but also as a scenic painter. His work drew him into becoming a local artist whose work is now often part of Second Saturdays in midtown.



Performances for our featured work this month, Gone but Not Forgotten by Scott Charles will be on Friday March 26th, 2020 and Saturday March 27th, 2021. Showtimes will be Friday /Saturday at 7pm via ShowTix4U. Tickets are $8.50*. Tickets can only be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49009

*ShowTix4U does do a processing fee.