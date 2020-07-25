Crest Theatre Raises Over $26,000 on GoFundMe For Repairs Due to Vandalism

The vandalism included breaking of the theatre's glass doors, a broken gate, and some graffiti.

The Crest Theatre in Downtown Sacramento has raised over $26,000 through GoFundMe for repairs after it was vandalized this past week, ABC 10 reports.

"It's humbling is what it is, because I understand that no one's having a fun time with where we're at with the virus... So, for people to think about us, it is incredibly humbling," Crest Theatre General Manager Robert Alvis said.

The vandalism included breaking of the theatre's glass doors, a broken gate, and some graffiti. The theater does not have exterior security cameras, so Alvis said he chose not to file a police report.

"Where originally we're like, 'Okay, well, we'll deal with that little graffiti once we're reopening,'" Alvis said. "Now we're kind of to a point where we have to start jumping on these repairs because the building's just in worse and worse shape all the time."

"The city blew us away with how generous they were," he said. "We've reached our goal, and in less than 24 hours."

