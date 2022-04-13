City Theatre at Sacramento City College Stages DECISION HEIGHT

City Theatre at Sacramento City College completes its 2021-22 season with the smart, emotional, and witty World War II production Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy. Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin will direct the play about the often-overlooked heroes of the Women Airforce Service Pilots. The production opens Thursday, April 28, and plays through Saturday, May 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on April 28, 29, 30, May 4, 5 and 6 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 and Saturday, May 7. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre of the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices for are $15 General Admission; $10 students, seniors, SARTA members, veterans/military personnel and Persons with Disabilities. There will be a special discounted-ticket performance on Wednesday, May 4 with all tickets $5. Following the Sunday, May 1 performance there will be a post-show discussion with the cast and director. Tickets may be purchased online or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net. All audience members will be required to follow college COVID protocols by providing a photo ID and proof of vaccination before entering the theater. The college strongly recommends wearing masks while indoors.