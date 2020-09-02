The play will stream live the weekend of September 25.

Celebration Arts Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS AND PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS By Vincent Terrell Durham.

A liberal white couple opens the doors of their renovated Harlem brownstone to host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his plus one, a black woman bookstore owner, and a grieving mother whose young son was slain by police.

The evening of cocktails and conversation sparks emotional debates on a range of subjects including movie stars, racial identity and protecting the lives of black boys. The snappy, witty dialogue and the humor carry messages about racism, privilege and police brutality.

The production features the acting talents of Kelley Ogden, Tory Scroggins, Greg Hanson, Brooklynn Solomon, Matt Fairall and Carla Fleming

The play will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m., September 25, 2020, 7:00 p.m., September 26, 2020, and 2 p.m., September 27, 2020. Admission $15.

To purchase admission click the following link leads to Eventbrite:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-arts-live-polar-bears-black-boys-and-prairie-fringed-orchids-tickets-118804289829?aff=ebdssbeac.

Shows View More Sacramento Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You