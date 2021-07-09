Capital Stage Announces 2021/22 Season

Capital Stage is reopening its doors on August 25, 2021. The 2021-2022 Season will mark their 17th season beginning with Jeanne Sakata's HOLD THESE TRUTHS, directed by Jeffrey Lo (VIETGONE, THE GREAT LEAP - A VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE), and starring Jomar Tagatac (VIETGONE). HOLD THESE TRUTHS is a Co-Production with SF Playhouse, and will be offered as live in person performances, as well as virtually with a performance filmed at SF Playhouse.

Subscription sales will begin on July 19, 2021 and range from $150-$228 per person. Regular tickets will go on sale August 16, 2021, and range from $25-$49 per person. Patrons who subscribed to the 2020-2021 Season (during the pandemic) will roll over automatically to this coming season. The Box Office is available for any questions or concerns regarding tickets and subscriptions at 916-995-5464, boxoffice@capstage.org, Tue-Thu 12-4pm.

i??Learn more about their COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Procedures and what to expect when returning to live performances at Capital Stage.

ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon

Directed by Michael Stevenson

2018 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards Winner for Outstanding Play

October 13 - November 14, 2021

Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

2017 Kesselring Prize Winner

January 26 - February 27, 2022

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a "friendship" game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind this newly popular sport. Cultures clash as the Chinese coach tries to pick up moves from the Americans and Chinese-American player Manford spies on his opponents. Inspired by events in her own father's life, Yee "applies a devilishly keen satiric eye to...her generation (and its parents)."

i??PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu

Directed by TBD

2018 New York Times Critics Pick

Sacramento Premiere

March 16 - April 17, 2022

Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda and derails their plans. Emotional and lyrical, PASS OVER crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Karekan, David Murell & Gordon Farrell

Directed by Michael Stevenson

Sacramento Premiere

May 4 - June 5, 2022

Based on the true story of reporter John D'Agata's essay 'What Happens There', THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT follows Fingal, who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane. A brilliant comedy grappling with a seminal issue of our time.

SMART PEOPLE by Lydia R. Diamond

Directed by Judith Moreland

Sacramento Premiere

June 22 - July 24, 2022

It is the eve of Obama's first election. Four of Harvard University's brightest; a surgeon, an actress, a psychologist, and a neuro-psychiatrist, are all interested in different aspects of the brain, particularly how it responds to race. But like all smart people, they are also searching for love, success, and identity in their own lives. Lydia R. Diamond brings these characters together in this sharp, witty play about social and sexual politics.

Special Holiday Production

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

Special Holiday Production

December 1 - 26, 2021

In this charmingly imagined sequel to Pride and Prejudice, Mary Bennet is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love. This romantic comedy picks up two years after Jane Austen's beloved tale ended, with a clever and captivating style that will delight Austen aficionados and newcomers alike!