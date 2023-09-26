CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR - A WHIRLWIND OF CIRCUS Comes to Poway Next Month

The performance is on October 7th, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Cirque Mechanics has announced its latest spectacle, "Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus." This mesmerizing theatrical extravaganza is inspired by the force of the wind and the timeless ingenuity it takes to harness it. Set against the backdrop of a full-size rotating windmill, "Zephyr" promises audiences a whirlwind of aerial acts, juggling, acrobatics, and original music that will leave them breathless.

"Zephyr" invites viewers into the captivating world of Nigel, a mill owner and operator, as he grapples with the age-old tug of war between man and nature, all in the pursuit of progress. This emotive and exhilarating tale unfolds through dynamic circus acts, providing a thought-provoking commentary on the delicate balance between our reliance on natural resources and our relentless pursuit of technological advancement.

The heart of this extraordinary production is a meticulously designed and fully functional performance windmill, mounted on a turntable. This mechanical masterpiece seamlessly transitions between modern and picturesque elements, creating a change of scenery in real time, and serving as the beating heart of the narrative.

"Zephyr," a name derived from the Greek god of the west wind, Zephyrus, was born out of the Cirque Mechanics team's visit to a working windmill in central England. This journey inspired them to craft a show that uses the power of human performance to emulate the beauty and efficacy of wind power, while also exploring the moral dilemmas and choices faced by those who harness nature's energy.

Founder Chris Lashua, a Boston native and German Wheel artist, established Cirque Mechanics in 2004. Since then, the company has become a beacon of American circus innovation, blending modern circus artistry with the raw and timeless stories of American ingenuity. Spectacle Magazine once hailed Cirque Mechanics as "the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil," and their productions, including "Birdhouse Factory," "Boomtown," "Pedal Punk," "42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels," and now "Zephyr," continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

"This is a larger than life show that features performances and artists unlike anything we have seen on the Poway stage. The ingenuity, set pieces and special acts are awe-inspiring and I am thrilled to invite such a unique experience to our community." says Executive Director of Poway OnStage Sharlene O'Keefe.

Don't miss your chance to witness the mesmerizing spectacle that is "Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus" by Cirque Mechanics. Join us as we explore the delicate dance between human progress and the forces of nature in this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

This show is made possible by Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary




