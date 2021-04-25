CATALYST: A Theatre Think Tank and Digital Performance Art Piece UNDONE Explored at April Collaboration LAB Event

Funded by a grant from the Arts Council of Placer County, this month on Collaboration LAB, Placer Rep profiles Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank and previews Undone, a new performance art digital piece by T.S. Forsyth & Natalie Farrell, featuring the Placer Rep commissioned poem, "Ivy" by Natalie Farrell. Other guests include author and architect Sanjay R. Singhal, Anne Merino, Kate Brolan, Paulina Pino Rubio, and other area performing and visual artists and cultural organizations. Event hosts include Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, the Outreach Director, and Ryan Gerberding, the Digital Media Director, both of whom are in the Placer Rep mentorship program.

A partial line-up of performers and presenters for April 29, 2021 includes:

Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank (video and discussion)

Sanjay R. Singhal (live) author and architect

Anne Merino (live) Placer County author of Hawkesmoor, Artistic Director of Placer Theatre Ballet, and faculty at William Jessup University.

Eric Piotrowski (singer/actor)

Undone, a digital performance art preview & live interview with T.S. Forsyth & Natalie Farrell

Natalie Farrell (live) San Francisco poet & performance artist

Jennifer Bloom (live) discusses her new Musical Theater work

Paulina Pino Rubio (live) actor and author

Ryan Gerberding (live) Rocklin singer/songwriter

Kevin Foster (live) Placer County singer/actor

Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Placer Rep (PlacerRep.org) for the Zoom link.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Participants register in advance via email (boxoffice@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a professional performing arts nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep) and Instagram: @PlacerRep.