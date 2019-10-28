Broadway At Music Circus To Present KINKY BOOTS, THE COLOR PURPLE, And More In 2020!

Broadway Sacramento announced the 2020 lineup for Broadway At Music Circus, the 70th season for the Sacramento institution. The season includes six musicals taking place June through August, two of which are Broadway At Music Circus premieres. It was also announced that the theatre where Broadway At Music Circus takes place, located at 1419 H Street in Sacramento and known since 2003 as the Wells Fargo Pavilion, will now be called the Dignity Health Theatre.

The first and last shows of the 2020 season are Broadway At Music Circus premieres: Kinky Boots kicks off the season June 9 - 14, and The Color Purple closes it, Aug. 18 - 23. The season also includes Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, June 23 - 28; Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, July 7 - 12; Annie, July 21 - 26; and Monty Python's Spamalot, Aug. 4 - 9. For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Beginning Nov. 4, season tickets will be available by calling (916) 557-1999, at the Dignity Health Theatre Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, or online at BroadwaySacramento.com. With a pair of season tickets, patrons can save up to $132 over the single-show ticket price. Starting Dec. 9, discounts will be available for groups of 12 or more by calling (916) 557-1198. For more information: BroadwaySacramento.com.

Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

2020 BROADWAY AT MUSIC CIRCUS SEASON

Kinky Boots, June 9 - 14

Broadway's huge-hearted, high-heeled, multiple Tony-winning Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein, this joyous musical celebration is about the power of belief in oneself and the friendships we discover when we embrace each other's differences. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, June 23 - 28

The Rodgers and Hammerstein masterpiece, considered one of the greatest American musicals, returns to Broadway At Music Circus for the first time in 20 years. Critics called the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel "a miraculous fusion of sentiment and craftsmanship" (Wall Street Journal) with "the theater's most beautiful and enduring songs" (Variety), including "If I Loved You," "You'll Never Walk Alone," and "Soliloquy." A powerful musical theatre classic about love, relationships and redemption.

Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, July 7 - 12

Battle lines are drawn as a bickering divorced couple find themselves working on the same musical, a Broadway version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. The beloved multiple Tony-winning musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate is filled with backstage shenanigans, onstage mishaps and unexpected romance. Featuring an explosive Cole Porter score with some of the composer's wittiest lyrics and catchiest melodies, including the favorite songs "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "So In Love" and "Too Darn Hot."

Annie, July 21 - 26

Winner of seven Tony Awards, this beloved musical is a tribute to the optimism and resiliency of youth, a wondrous story that brings hope to the hearts of children and adults alike. Follow Annie, with her lovable dog Sandy, as she foils Miss Hannigan's evil schemes, befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and escapes the orphanage to find a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Featuring such unforgettable songs as "Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow."

Monty Python's Spamalot, Aug. 4 - 9

The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining musical based on the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a retelling of the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons you'll love this multiple Tony-winning Best Musical that Variety calls "a sharp-flavored mix of satire, sarcasm and silliness."

The Color Purple, Aug. 18 - 23

With a fresh, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple is an unforgettable, intensely moving musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated film. The New York Times calls it "exquisite! A joyous celebration of storytelling." This stirring family chronicle-a young woman's epic journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love-leaves its mark on the soul.





