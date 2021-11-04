BWW Review: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Lifts Us Up at Broadway Sacramento

Broadway Sacramento continues its phenomenal comeback season in the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center with An Officer and a Gentleman. Based on the Academy Award-winning 1982 film starring Richard Gere, the musical boasts an impressive 1980's arrangement including the hit "Up Where We Belong." Sacramento is the third stop of the first North American tour, which visits over 50 cities through 2022.

You might be thinking, "Another jukebox musical?" or "Another film to musical?" I wouldn't blame you-those thoughts crossed my mind, too; however, this one hit all the right notes. First, I hadn't seen the movie before the musical, so I had nothing to compare it to and was able to enjoy it without any expectations. Next, the music made my 80's loving heart soar, featuring favorites such as "Fly By Night," "Venus," and "Never Surrender." Finally, the combination of clever staging, athletic choreography, and relatable themes made for a show that I would see more than once.

Of course, a show is nothing without a cast and this one is certainly memorable. Amaya White (as Casey Seeger) had the audience cheering for her as she broke down racial barriers and gender stereotypes with a quiet determination and steely resolve. Emily Louise Franklin and Cameron Loyal (as star-crossed lovers Lynette and Sid) achingly wrestled with the heart-wrenching reality of navigating a bi-racial relationship in small-town America. Mary Nikols likeably played the love interest, Paula, of Wes Williams' Zack Mayo, the downtrodden, determined son of a failed enlisted man who expertly blossoms from a selfish loner to the archetypal team player.

In this musical, there is something for everyone. If the beautiful projections don't keep you transfixed, the music will. The tense to tender (and back again) storyline invites you onto the stage and connects you to the characters. You'll leave feeling a little sad, very invigorated, and wanting to see it again and again.

An Officer and a Gentleman plays at Broadway Sacramento through November 7. Tickets may be found at BroadwaySacramento.com or by calling the box office at (916) 557-1999.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy