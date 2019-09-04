BLINK AND LOOK TWICE: CIRQUE MEI Comes To Harris Center

It will be a performance of daring artistry, the kind that makes you blink and look twice. From the People's Republic of China, Hebei Province, comes Cirque Mei - a colorful and lively celebration of renowned Chinese circus arts. The performance features a company of 40 elite artists and acrobats, performing popular Chinese circus routines such as Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Ladder Balancing Act, and more. The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of circus performers who tour the world over - soon to bedazzle in Folsom!

Cirque Mei comes to the Harris Center on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 & 7:30 pm; and Sunday, September 22 at 2 pm. Tickets are $28-$42; Premium $48. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Cirque Mei features traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful, lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts. The performance, featuring a company of 40 elite circus artists and acrobats, include the most popular Chinese circus routines including Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Collective Bicycle Skills, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Female Contortion, and Ladder Balancing Act. The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.

The company needs to be seen to be fully appreciated; there are numerous photographs of Cirque Mei at https://www.harriscenter.net/about/press-room/19-20-event-images.

The show opens with Balancing Skills on Ladder and the Charming of Peking Opera; this program won the Silver Lion Prize at the 15th China Wuqiao Int'l Circus Festival in 2015 and the Silver Elephant Prize at the 6th Spanish Figueres Int'l Circus Festival in 2017. Then it's on to Umbrellas - Foot Juggling Girls ("Their nimble feet spin the umbrellas skillfully and steadily. The act won the Gold Lion Prize at the 11th China Wuqiao Int'l Circus Festival in 2007, the Silver Prize at the 29th French Cirque de Demain Festival in 2008, and the Bronze Prize at the 11th Italian Latina Int'l Circus Festival in 2009"). Don't miss Flying Meteors ("Dancing and moving swiftly with enthusiasm and energy, each of the artists spins the meteors tied to both ends of a rope and throws them up in the air and catches. The act imitates seeing meteors in the night sky. It was an award-winning act at China Wuhan Int'l Circus Festival, Monte Carlo Young Acrobats' Festival, and Hungry Budapest Int'l Circus Festival.") The show concludes with Bicycle Girls ("A group of girls in red costume, ride bicycles on the stage, as swift as swallows. They do tricks on two bicycles or on several bicycles. The climax will be the lotus-blooming pose and the peacock-flaunting-its-tail pose on one bicycle").

Not to be missed!





