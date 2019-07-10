B Street Theatre Presents THE LAST MATCH

It is the semifinals of the U.S. Open and rising Russian tennis player Sergei faces the former six-time champ, aging All-American Tim Porter. In Anna Ziegler's incendiary play, we witness the entire match through the minds of these fierce warriors.

As each point is played, we learn what goes on in the heads of the players, the relationships and life decisions that focus them to win or cause them to stumble. In this exciting and whip smart play, the tennis match becomes more than just a game and becomes an insight into the mind of the elite athlete.

Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue. Tickets: $28-$47*, $9 Student Rush, $20* Preview Tickets. (tickets Subject To Change) . Tickets And Information: (916) 443-5300, www.bstreettheatre.org





