B Street Theatre Presents SHERLOCK AND HOLMES

An all new Sherlock mystery! In the year following the assumed death of the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes at the falls of Reichenbach, his most trusted companion, Dr. Watson is called upon to discredit a number of "false sightings."

With each call, Watson must travel to expose them as fakes until one day when he is summoned to an insane asylum on an island, in the middle of a storm, where there is not one man claiming to be Sherlock Holmes, but three! With the shocks and surprises that we expect from a Sherlock Holmes story, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher puts us on the edge of our seats until the final moment. #dontgiveawaytheending

WHEN: April 16, 2019 to May 26, 2019. SHOWTIMES: Tuesdays at 6:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm & 6:30 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 5:00 pm & 9:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. PREVIEW: Tuesday April 16 at 6:30 pm, Wednesday April 17 at 6:30 pm, Thursday April 18 at 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $28-$47*, $9 Student Rush, $20* Preview tickets. (TICKETS SUBJECT TO CHANGE). TICKETS AND INFORMATION: (916) 443-5300, www.bstreettheatre.org





