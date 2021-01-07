B Street Theatre Presents RE-IMAGINE Social Justice Series

Re-Imagine: A new Social Justice Series at B Street that amplifies the voices of black artists and other peoples of color. The vision is to host theatrical experiences "By Us. For EVERYONE." to share the voices of those who have been unheard for far too long.

You can catch compelling performances via Zoom highlighting Sacramento's most talented artists of color alongside their peers from across the nation. Join in throughout the 2020 year for play readings, poetry, music and so much more!

The events take place Thursdays at 7pm and began on October 22.

Learn more at https://bstreettheatre.org/reimagine/.