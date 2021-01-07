Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

B Street Theatre Presents RE-IMAGINE Social Justice Series

The events take place Thursdays at 7pm and began on October 22.

Jan. 7, 2021  

Re-Imagine: A new Social Justice Series at B Street that amplifies the voices of black artists and other peoples of color. The vision is to host theatrical experiences "By Us. For EVERYONE." to share the voices of those who have been unheard for far too long.

You can catch compelling performances via Zoom highlighting Sacramento's most talented artists of color alongside their peers from across the nation. Join in throughout the 2020 year for play readings, poetry, music and so much more!

The events take place Thursdays at 7pm and began on October 22.

Learn more at https://bstreettheatre.org/reimagine/.


Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vocal Arts DC Presents Davóne Tines and Adam Nielsen in RECITAL NO. 1: MASS
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Alex Brightman's Virtual Concert with Seth Rudetsky Now Available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door