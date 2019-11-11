B Street Theatre Presents ON AN OPEN FIRE

When Kelly and Dan finally decide to tell Max that Santa isn't real, it creates a whirlwind of doubt, funnels of fury and gales of laughter. Belief, as we know it, may never be the same.

November 20, 2019 to December 29, 2019. Tuesdays at 6:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm & 6:30 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 5:00 pm & 9:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Wednesday November 20 at 6:30 pm, Thursday November 21 at 8:00 pm, Friday November 22 at 8:00 pm.

The Sofia, Mainstage Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue. Tickets: $28-$47*, $9 Student Rush, $20* Preview Tickets. (tickets Subject To Change) Tickets And Information: (916) 443-5300, www.bstreettheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You