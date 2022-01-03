B Street Theatre Announces 2022 Acting Classes For Kids And Adults

B Street Theatre offers acting classes all year round. Taught by professional actors, students will learn the fundamental tools, skills and confidence!

2022 Winter Classes For Kids

JUNIORS (6-8yrs)

Short Play Performance wit Greg Alexanger

Saturdays, 9am - 10:30am

January 22 - March 12

In this fast-paced and engaging class, Junior actors learn simple theatre games & exercises, while crafting their own short-play performance.

YOUTH (9-12)

Acting & Scene Study with Julianna Hess

Saturdays, 11am - 12:30pm January 22 - March 12

Young actors study acting, movement, and character development, while exploring & rehearsing adaptations of classic texts and plays

Improv & Theatre Games with Dave Pierini

Saturdays, 1pm - 2:30pm

January 22 - March 12

Through theatre games and storytelling exercises, this fun-filled class is an exploration of the fundamentals and finer points of improvisation!

Youth Dance with Jerald Bolden

Mondays, 4pm - 5:30pm

January 24 - March 14

This course will expose participants to current trends in Broadway style choreography and help aspiring performers gain self-confidence!

TEENS (13-17yrs)

Video Production with Malik X. Williams

Saturdays, 11am - 12:30pm

January 22 - March 12

For the young writer/director/aspiring film maker, learn vital quick-tips to make your own short videos pop!

Acting & Performance with Alissa Doyle

Saturdays, 1pm - 2:30pm

January 22 - March 12

Teen actors hone their performance and character development skills, while learning the basics of how to confidently present a scene.

Teens Dance with Jerald Bolden

Mondays, 4pm - 5:30pm

January 24 - March 14

This course will expose participants to current trends in Broadway style choreography and help aspiring performers gain self-confidence!

B Street Theatre teaching artist Alissa Doyle will conduct in-person classes exploring scene study, character development, and text analysis. Join us for an experience guaranteed to engage, challenge, and brighten your Monday evenings!

Stand-Up Comedy with Jack Gallagher

Wednesdays 7pm- 9pm

January 26 - March 2



If you've always wanted to try stand-up comedy, this might be the class for you. The course will focus on writing original material, with Jack working with you on stage presence, mic technique and more. The ultimate goal is to develop 5 minutes of material culminating in a performances for family, friends & the public!